The Black Caps' woeful tour of Australia came to an end with another thrashing in the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Niall Anderson assesses how all the Black Caps performed in the 279-run defeat.

Tom Latham – 5

Tom Latham. Photo / Photosport

Helped provide New Zealand's only positive session of the tour with a composed first-innings knock on his captaincy debut, but later threw his wicket away with a tame chip to mid-on for 49. Dismissed for one in his second innings on a marginal lbw decision.

Tom Blundell - 5

Tom Blundell. Photo / Photosport

Looked the part in batting 105 balls for 34 in his first knock, before getting in a muddle against Nathan Lyon. Found the same nemesis when slicing a square drive to point in the second innings, where Lyon took a superb diving catch. Did enough on the whole to justify retention for the test series against India.

Jeet Raval - 4

Jeet Raval. Photo / Photosport

Exceeded expectations with 43 runs in the test after an unexpected re-call due to the illness that swept through the camp. Played some excellent shots against the seamers but continued his struggle against spin, dismissed twice by Lyon to likely end his test career.

Ross Taylor - 4

Ross Taylor. Photo / Getty

Two returns of 22 (insert Richie Benaud impersonation here) was not the return the veteran wanted but was enough to move past Stephen Fleming as New Zealand's all-time top test runscorer.

Glenn Phillips - 4

Glenn Phillips. Photo / Getty

Made 52 on debut after a whirlwind call-up, but should have been out for two, if not for Lyon dropping a sitter. A duck in the second innings dampened expectations, but despite riding his luck, showed enough promise to expect more test caps in the future.

BJ Watling - 4

BJ Watling. Photo / Photosport

A poor series with the bat ended at least with some fight, batting for 108 balls to try and extend the test into day five, but his eventual dismissal for just 19 summed up the pointlessness of the endeavour. Once again made few mistakes behind the stumps, though wasn't offered many chances.

Colin de Grandhomme - 6

Colin de Grandhomme. Photo / Photosport

Rightly copped criticism for a terrible runout in the first innings, but deserved none during his counter-attacking 52 in the second, which at least saved the Black Caps from some unwanted records. Top scored in the test for New Zealand, and took 3-78 with the new ball in the first innings, continuing to fill an incredibly valuable role which no other Black Cap can match.

Todd Astle - 5

Todd Astle. Photo / AP

Took three wickets and showed some enterprise (25 not out and 17) with the bat, but went 33 overs without a maiden, and leaked 3.8 runs per over. A good option as an attacking spinner, but hasn't quelled fears he's too loose to use in New Zealand conditions.

Will Somerville - 3

Will Somerville. Photo / Photosport

Was given an unexpected opportunity on a spin-friendly wicket, but didn't make the most of it, ending with match figures of 1-135. Unlikely to be selected to play India.

Neil Wagner - 6

Neil Wagner. Photo / Photosport

Again put in a massive effort with a sterling first-innings display, tying the Australian batsmen down with his figures of 33.1-9-66-3. Finally showed signs of slowing down in the second innings after picking up several knocks diving in the field, and deserves - and needs - a lengthy break before the Indian test series.

Matt Henry – 3

Matt Henry. Photo / Getty

Broke his thumb in the 11th over of the test but carried on, potentially impacting his effectiveness. However, returns of 1-94 and 1-54 – the second wicket only earned thanks to Australian slogging – hurt his case for selection in future test squads.