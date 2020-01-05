Niall Anderson runs through all the takeaways from day three of the third test between the Black Caps and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground - including the long wait for a Black Cap to make history.

21

Ross Taylor got through to 22 before his dismissal. Photo / Photosport

Runs needed by Ross Taylor to break Stephen Fleming's all-time New Zealand test runscoring record. He's taking his sweet time to do so – needing 49 runs at the start of the Boxing Day test, before compiling just six runs in two innings – and now only making 22 in the first innings in Sydney to fall short once again.

If he doesn't bring up the landmark in the second innings, he'll have to wait until February – and his 100th test – against India to reach the milestone.

Australia win again

Australia look on during a review. Photo / Getty

Australia have been on top in nearly every aspect of the series so far, and they have now wrestled back the "worst review of the series" mantle as well. The Black Caps looked to have sown it up with a terrible review on Saturday – Tim Paine was not out lbw, as he had middled the ball – but Australia wasted their final review with a remarkable effort on day three.

BJ Watling had ducked a Pat Cummins bouncer, with the ball cannoning off his arm guard, well away from his persicoped bat. That didn't stop the certain celebration from an assured Australia, nor the ensuing review, which was very quickly ruled to be ridiculous.

Trapped once more

Pat Cummins trapped Ross Taylor lbw - though Taylor would halt his departure to review the decision. Photo / Photosport

Pat Cummins had taken 70 straight wickets without a single lbw, until he trapped Henry Nicholls first ball in Melbourne. The stat surprised the world's No 1-ranked bowler when revealed to him, but after the barren run, he now has two lbws in two tests, after pinning Taylor lbw in his first over after lunch today. Taylor thought it was plumb, but not everyone agreed, leading to…

Phillips' bold call

Glenn Phillips had plenty of action in his debut test innings. Photo / Getty

Glenn Phillips had quite a busy debut, and even made his mark at the non-striker's end. As Taylor quickly marched off, believing he was a goner, Phillips ran across to point to argue differently. He boldly managed to convince his teammate and good friend that it was a decision worth reviewing, and while the decision stood, it was close, returning "umpire's call", meaning New Zealand's review was retained. While not successful in the end, there was no harm done, and it was a sign of a confidence from the debutant youngster.

Who's on top?

Glenn Phillips' innings was ended by Pat Cummins to put Australia well on top. Photo / Photosport

A question that has been asked on every day of every test, and not once has the answer been the Black Caps. That streak remains true after today, with Australia hammering home an advantage that will require an unprecedented Black Caps batting fightback - or the incoming showers being much worse than forecast - to avoid another heavy defeat.