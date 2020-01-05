Talented stayer Justamaiz will now head straight to the Group 3 Wellington Cup (3200m) for his next start after he was denied a run in the Group 3 City Of Auckland Cup (2400m) through a bizarre chain of events.

The David Greene-trained 5-year-old started as one of the favourites for the New Year's Day middle distance feature but was scratched after completing a lap of the Ellerslie track after a false start was declared when Pinmedown was left behind the barriers when the start was actioned.

Justamaiz was one of three runners declared a scratching before the race was re-run with Greene philosophical about what happened before and after a start was declared.

"It was definitely disappointing to take the horse all the way to Ellerslie and then have to bring him back home without actually running in the race," Greene said.

"There was no way he could run in the restart as he pretty much ran a full lap of the track before he was pulled up. You have to accept what has happened and move on as there is nothing we can do about it now.

"I feel for the connections of all the horses involved as you only get a small window to have these stayers at their peak, so to miss a race like that can be pretty devastating. At the end of the day, our bloke had a gallop and a trip away and we still have a horse to carry on with, so we're taking a positive outlook with him."

Greene is hopeful an official inquiry into what transpired will result in measures being taken to ensure the debacle doesn't happen again.

"I know the starter is the one that pushed the button for both the start and then the false start but I'm sure there are other contributing factors that need to be considered.

"I don't know what happened before he pressed the button but when the false start was signalled it wasn't very clear at all.

"I didn't hear any siren and I didn't see the clerk of the course, who is positioned in front of the barrier, making any signals.

"Personally, I don't think it should have been a false start as it affects too many of those who ran in the restart. It's no coincidence that the first three horses pulled up were the first three home in the restart as they did the least work.

"Maybe the decision should have been to can the race and run it again on another day."

Justamaiz ($7) sits on the second line of betting for the Wellington Cup behind TAB Fixed Odds favourite Gorbachev ($6).

- NZ Racing Desk