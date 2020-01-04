Aussie test great Mark Waugh had an unfortunate slip of the tongue during the second session of play - just minutes away from Marnus Labuschagne reaching his double century.

With fellow Fox Cricket commentators Kerry O'Keeffe and Ian Smith dissecting Labuschagne's seemingly invincible technique, Waugh unfortunately ended a sentence a few words too early in a pause that had some X-rated consequences.

Waugh's apparently accidental slip of the tongue had all three of the commentators cackling in the commentary box with Waugh particularly finding it hard to stop his giggling fit.

It all started with O'Keeffe discussing the importance of Labuschagne's backswing.

"I've been watching his action," O'Keeffe said.

"I know he's being coached so that the toe of the bat faces the sky.

"With Marnus it's part of his set up that it's facing the sky."

It was then that Waugh chimed in but appeared to stumble in the middle of his sentence.

"Just like a c**k," Waugh said before his sentence trailed away.

Mark Waugh (right) with fellow commentator Adam Gilchrist. Photo / Getty

O'Keeffe then agreed with Waugh in an attempt to save his drowning commentary colleague.

"It has to be cocked. Just like he's cocked his wrists," O'Keeffe said.

But Waugh had already been seized by a giggling fit.

"You didn't have to agree with me," a laughing Waugh said.

"Oh, it's been a long day.

"That was your fault Skull, talking about the tip of your bat pointing to the sky.

"It's very hot in here. Thank goodness Labuschagne's not on strike."

Marnus Labuschagne may take all the plaudits for a fine double century but @juniorwaugh349 won the day for me on @FoxCricket 😂😂 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 4, 2020

Waugh laughed it off a few overs later.

"I'm not going to talk about his toe pointing to the sky. I might get in trouble," he said.

Labuschagne went on to bring up his double century, making a career-best 215 as Australia made 454, with the Black Caps fighting back to reach 63-0 at stumps on day two.