Jospeh Parker is set to resume his quest for boxing supremacy on US soil in 2020.

Parker's manager, David Higgins, told Sky Sports that the former WBO champion will fly to Las Vegas in a matter of days to begin training to fight an as-yet-unnamed opponent.

"There are concrete plans, which it's not my place to announce," Higgins said. "But there is a date and a venue, and it's the opponent we're waiting on.

"We've been told it will be late February and the United States is what we're told. We're just waiting on who the opponent is."

Parker was due to fight Derek Chisora in October, but was ruled out through illness caused by a suspected spider bite which meant he had just a solitary fight in 2019, a stoppage victory over Alex Leapai in June.

Despite the slow year, Higgins is hopeful this next bout will be the beginning of a fresh road towards another shot at a heavyweight title.

"It will be someone decent. Joe had a good win over Alex Leapai who fought (Wladimir) Klitschko for a world title, and he won convincingly.

"It's another step-up. He's ranked at two now by the WBO, so it's basically another step towards a better opponent and then after that, should he get a good win, which I think he will, then challenge one of the big boys - Wilder, Fury.

"Joe will fight anyone."

WBO rankings

Champion: Anthony Joshua (England)

1. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

2. Joseph Parker (NZ)

3. Adam Kownacki (Poland)

4. Andy Ruiz Jr (Mexico/US)

5. Daniel Dubois (England)

6. Junior Fa (NZ)