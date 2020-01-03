Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's multimillion-dollar house on the outskirts of Christchurch has been sold.

Ray White Real Estate agent Brendan (Big Red) Shefford said Hansen's 520 sq m, five-bedroom house which sits on 2.87ha of land in Prebbleton was sold just before Christmas above its rateable value of $2.65 million.

He said the property at Hamptons Rd was bought by a retired farming couple.

The pool and entertainment area. Photo / Ray White

It was passed in at an auction at the start of November and had been on the market for 10 weeks.

Advertisement

The property has a swimming pool, spa, media room, extensive outdoor living areas and a large five-bay shed with a room which can be used as a gym or hobby room.

It also has 32 solar panels that power the underfloor heating.

An aerial view the property. Photo / Ray White

Hansen and his wife Natasha also sold their holiday home in Wanaka for $2.7 million in November, which was $990,000 above the rateable value.

The large, open-plan family living area that opens onto a deck with views across the lake to the mountains spent a week on the market before being sold.

The house received the 2016 Master Builder of the Year gold award for excellence in workmanship, creativity and innovation for a new home over $2 million. The kitchen also won the 2016 Master Builder of the Year heart of the home kitchen award.

Hansen, who became a Knight in the New Year Honours list, stepped down as All Blacks coach when his contract expired following the team's elimination from the Rugby World Cup in Japan. He will take over as coach for Japanese Top League club Toyota Verblitz.