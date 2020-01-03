A winning double at Ellerslie on New Year's Day provided the ideal start to 2020 for Matamata trainer Graham Richardson.

Paisley Park defied a 60kg topweight to beat a talented field in the Dunstan Feeds Stayers' Championship Final (2400m), while Vichy ended the programme with a potent finish out of the pack to win the Barfoot & Thompson 1600.

"It was a great day, you couldn't start the new year off much better than that," Richardson said.

Both of Richardson's winners were ridden by Sydney-based champion New Zealand jockey James McDonald, who made the carnival his own with seven wins from 12 rides across the two days.

Paisley Park's win carried an unexpected extra bonus for Richardson, earning him a $21,000 voucher from Dunstan Feeds to spend at the upcoming New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale at Karaka.

"How awesome was that? I wasn't aware of it at first, it's a great new initiative they've introduced this year and it's a perfect time to pick up a prize like that," Richardson said.

The Dunstan Final was the fourth win from 17 starts for Paisley Park, who has always shown plenty of promise.

The son of Azamour began his career with a seven-length win on debut at Matamata in April 2018, and he won three of his first four starts — the only defeat being a third placing behind subsequent stakes winners True Enough and Concert Hall at Te Rapa. He has also been close-up behind the likes of Beauden, Rock On Wood and The Mitigator.

Paisley Park collected some black type of his own with a second to Polly Grey in the Listed Matamata Cup (1600m) in October, and his Dunstan heroics may now set him up for a shot at further big-race spoils.

Paisley Park stretches well for James McDonald as they win the Dunstan Feeds Stayers Championship Final (2400m) at Ellerslie. Photo / Trish Dunell

"He's always shown a lot of ability, but hasn't had a lot of luck along the way," Richardson said. "As it turns out, it's probably just as well that he hasn't had that luck — he might have turned out to be overqualified for that race.

"As it was, he carried 60 kilograms and three and a half kilograms more than any other runner in the field. It was a great effort by the horse, and a great ride by James, who has now won this race twice for me [previously on Green Supreme in 2012].

"This horse was bred by Garry Christini, who races him in partnership with Dave Trubshoe.

"It was a great result for a couple of really good people.

"They're big supporters of the game and my stable. They put a lot into racing.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what we'll do next with the horse, but we may have to put in a late nomination for the Auckland Cup (3200m) in March."

Richardson was also delighted to see Vichy win the final race on the card. It was the third win from 13 starts for the Cape Blanco mare, who is closely related to the Group Two winner and Group One placegetter Hasselhoof.

"It was fantastic to get a winner like that in Sir Peter Vela's colours, and she's a very talented mare," Richardson said.

"She's got some real quality, but I've just been taking my time with her while she matures. The long-term goal will be to try and secure some black type with her."

Richardson also saddled Volpe Veloce in the Gr.1 Sistema Railway (1200m) — a race she won in 2018. The high-class daughter of Foxwedge raced in tight quarters in the early part of the home straight, but produced a strong finish to dead-heat for sixth, just 1.9 lengths behind the popular winner Julius.

The performance indicated that Volpe Veloce is on target for a defence of her crown in a fillies and mares' feature later this month.

"It was a very good run, she was right among a bunch of them at the finish and not far off them at all," Richardson said.

"She won the Gr.2 Westbury Classic (1400m) on Karaka Million night last year, and that's her target again."

