"Staying injury-free and playing rugby each week."

Those are the simple goals Bay of Plenty Steamers' Player of the Year Chase Tiatia has for himself for 2020.

Tiatia, who had a standout season with the Steamers last year, played a crucial role in helping the Steamers secure a Championship win and promotion to the Premiership for their 2020 Mitre 10 Cup campaign after beating Hawke's Bay 12-7 in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship final.

His stellar season for the Union was also recognised at the annual Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards in October taking out the Steamers Team Award, the Steamers Player of the Year Award and the Sports Person of the Year Award. That was topped off by his recognition at last month's ASB Rugby Awards with the fullback/midfielder being awarded the Duane Monkley for Mitre 10 Cup player of the year.

At the moment Tiatia has returned to Wellington for the Hurricane's pre-season but he's committed to the Bay of Plenty again. He has re-signed with Bay Rugby for Mitre 10 Cup this year and is looking forward to what the next season brings.

"I've got a good thing going at the moment and I'm looking to carry it through to the next season," Tiatia says.

"I've really enjoyed playing with a good bunch of boys, that make it fun to turn up to training every day and enjoy playing expansive rugby."

Enjoying some quality time with family during the festive season, Tiatia says he'll be back into training "early in the new year".

The backline star enjoyed an impressive 2019 season, showcasing his powerful and elusive skills. For this year, Tiatia has kept his goals for the next Mitre 10 Cup season nice and simple.

"I guess everyone wants to win a championship and lift a trophy at the end of the year, but for me, it's just staying injury-free and playing rugby each week.

"That's what I find enjoyment with and that's what I like doing. As long as I'm doing that, I'm a happy man."

Tiatia's Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Clayton McMillan is happy to have Tiatia back on board for 2020 and knows he has plenty to offer.

"Chase brings a lot to the team environment and 2020 is promising to be an exciting and challenging year for us. We want to build on what we achieved last year," McMillan says.