Michael Venus has always enjoyed a challenge, but he has taken it to extremes ahead of the ASB Classic this year.

Venus and long-time partner Sally are getting married on Friday, only four days after arriving back in the country, and just over a week out from the start of the men's tournament.

It makes for an unusual preparation for the beginning of the tennis year, but Venus, who has climbed to No 10 in the world in the doubles game, says they had little choice.

READ MORE:

• Michael Burgess: Peter Snell on his greatest ever race

• Michael Burgess: New Zealand Football on a road to nowhere

• Michael Burgess: Mike McClennan a great innovator and inspiration

• Michael Burgess: Rugby League has heart, depth and muscle

"Given how much we travel for tennis we are not here that much so we are limited on [when] we could do it," Venus told the Herald . "We knew this time of year family was all around and it allowed friends from overseas and Kiwis who might not be living here an opportunity to come back. We thought it all linked up and was the right time."

As well as joyful milestones, weddings can be stressful events, especially in the preceding days, but Venus seems to be coping fine.

"I'm okay. To be fair I haven't done too much of [the organising]. I should have done a lot more but it is best for the wedding and things that I haven't done too much.

"But Sally has done a great job with it and I am sure tomorrow, once I finally finish my speech I will get there. I'll have a lot of butterflies in my stomach, standing up there, seeing her walk up the aisle."

Advertisement

Between 90 and 100 guests are expected to witness the occasion, held at a large estate south of Auckland.

"There are a few tennis players that have made the trip," said Venus. "Though some are playing tournaments so are unable to. With how far we live from everywhere, no matter when we did it there was always going to be some who couldn't make it. That's just part of it but we are really excited and looking forward to it."

Once the nuptials are over, Venus will switch focus to the start of another ATP campaign.

He's a bona fide doubles veteran now, with the breakthrough into the top 10 (he reached No 8 in August).

That progression came from another impressive campaign, where the 32-year-old claimed two titles (in Washington and Halle), reached the last four at Wimbledon and made an ATP Masters final (in Rome), alongside Raven Klaasen.

"We had some more consistent results," said Venus. "It was really good but obviously you want more. Would love to move the ranking up higher, get a Masters series title and also add to the French Open [title]…so there is plenty to work for and try to achieve going forward."

That desire for more prompted the switch to a new partner, after two years with Klaasen.

It wasn't an easy decision, as he had achieved plenty of success with the South African, but he's confident it's the right move, not least because Australian John Peers and Venus are neighbours in London, which will enable plenty of court time together ahead of big events.

Advertisement

"We'll be able to practice together year-round," said Venus, "That's something that doesn't come round that much in doubles."

Venus and world No 26 Peers will be top seeds for the ASB Classic doubles, which also features Kiwi Marcus Daniell (No 43) and two time Auckland champion Mate Pavic.