Fighters were slugging it out to claim one heck of a payday at the Professional Fighters League Championship Finale as victors earned themselves a seven-figure cheque.

PFL 10 was the MMA promotion's final event of the year - held on New Year's Eve - and to celebrate it was handing out six cheques worth NZ$1.48 million ($US1 million) each as competitors had plenty to scrap for in New York.

Throughout the year fighters accumulate points — like a team in any sports league — before advancing to the playoffs and then, if they win again, the championship, which is where the massive money was up for grabs.

Emiliano Sordi became the first instant millionaire of the night when he monstered Jordan Johnson, winning via TKO just three minutes into the first round to claim the light heavyweight championship.

Johnson had a reach advantage but after Sordi bounced back from a takedown he was unstoppable, unleashing some devastating ground and pound to bring the fight to an early end.

Johnson could do nothing as Sordi let loose with punches to the head, forcing the referee to call things off.

Next up, Lance Palmer secured his second $1.48 million PFL windfall by defeating Alex Gilpin via unanimous decision (50-44 x 2, 50-43).

Lance Palmer (left) won the PFL featherweight final against Alex Gilpin. Photo: Ryan Loco / PFL

Palmer closed out season one as the featherweight champ and it was more of the same as he ended season two by defending his title with a clinical performance over five rounds to secure his third career win over Gilpin.

"I came into this camp with some injuries, some lingering things and didn't get to perform near how I wanted to but was able to get the job done against a guy who's super tough," Palmer said.

"He's tough every time I fight him and he gets tougher every time I fight him."

Natan Schulte followed Palmer's lead and became the next man to go back-to-back, winning his second PFL lightweight championship and another $1.48 million cheque.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson wrapped the lightweight strap around Schulte's waist after overcoming Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 48-47).

The bout was a belter as both men secured three takedowns each. Schulte outstruck Radzhabov 120-117, per ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti, and did enough to win over the judges.

Ali Isaev then joined his peers in the millionaire club by knocking Jared Rosholt out in the fourth round to claim the heavyweight championship.

The Russian slammed Rosholt onto the canvas and later ended the bout by unleashing with his left hand after taking the fight to the ground, ensuring he remained undefeated in 2019.

Ray Cooper III ended David Michaud's night in violent fashion as the pair put on a barnburner that was ultimately short-lived.

Fresh welterweight champion Cooper scooped up his cheque with a TKO in the second round as both men traded mighty blows. Michaud opened the fight with a flying knee that missed the mark and landed a brutal right hand before Cooper bounced back to end the first round with the momentum.

A liver kick crumpled Michaud but he wasn't backing down, letting his hands go early in the second round. But another liver shot dropped Michaud and Cooper wrapped up a ground and pound stoppage.

In the main event, Kayla Harrison (7-0) maintained her perfect professional record and won the women's lightweight championship with a unanimous decision victory over Larissa Pacheco (50-45 x 2, 50-43).