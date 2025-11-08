Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Have we just seen New Zealand racing’s next superstar filly in Well Written?

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Matt Cartwright gives a standing salute as Well Written turns the NZ 1000 Guineas into a one-filly race. Photo / Kenton Wright

Matt Cartwright gives a standing salute as Well Written turns the NZ 1000 Guineas into a one-filly race. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand racing’s summer sweetheart has arrived.

Her name is Well Written and the wild part of her demolition job in the $600,000 Barneswood Farm NZ 1000 Guineas at Riccarton on Saturday is it feels like she is only just scratching the surface of what she could become.

At start

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save