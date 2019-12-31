Richard Oliver hasn't exactly picked the easiest race to make his New Zealand riding debut in.

But trainer Roger James think the Englishman has a sneaky chance of starting his new career with a bang.

Oliver has moved to New Zealand with his family and with a wealth of experience in his native England and able to ride very light he will be a welcome addition to the local ranks.

He made contact with Cambridge trainer James who was happy to help out with some early rides but wasn't quite expecting Oliver's first race in NZ to be in a group two: today's $100,000 Rich Hill Mile on Hypnos.

"I thought he would be able to get his eye in with some mid-week meetings but that didn't work out," explains James. "But when the ride on Hypnos came up and we needed a rider who could ride 52.5kgs the owners were happy to put him on rather than an apprentice.

"Richard has a lot of experience in England and has ridden for the top trainers there and he has spoken to lots of local jockeys here about Ellerslie and what to expect.

"Also Vinnie (Colgan) has schooled him up on Hypnos and he will walk the track a couple of times before the race [today].

"So we are happy to have him on even though it's an unusual debut."

Hypnos could be the blowout horse in the Rich Hill as he was luckless under 60kgs last start and if the pace is on he will hit the line hard in what is not the strongest edition of the race.

James and training partner Robert Wellwood only bring three horses to Ellerslie today and all can win their group races, with Two Illicit in the Royal Stakes and Concert Hall possibly to start favourite in the City Of Auckland Cup.

Two Illicit should love the step up in distance today. Photo / Trish Dunell

Two Illicit was out-sprinted by Jennifer Eccles who had tactical advantage on her in the Eight Carat last Thursday but she should love the step up in distance today.

"We deliberately spaced her races before this week so we would have a happy filly and she has handled it all well," says James.

"But most importantly she has a good draw. The 2000m start point can be really tricky but drawing handy is a huge help." Considering she beat Auckland Guineas second favourite Dragon Leap two starts ago, it will take a good filly to beat Two Illicit today.

Concert Hall was stunning winning the Manawatu Cup last start and can repeat the dose in today's City Of Auckland Cup but has her now normal poor draw.

"She never draws well but there is a long run down the straight to the first bend so hopefully she can get handy," says James.

"She has bounced out of Awapuni really well and I think she will be at least as good this week."

While Waikato Cup winner Justamaiz could be a long away in front of Concert Hall and Pinmedown comes into today's 2400m race on the back of a slashing fifth in the Zabeel Classic, Concert Hall may not be finished winning yet.