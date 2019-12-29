A hilarious moment stole the spotlight late in the Adelaide Strikers 18-run Big Bash League win over the Melbourne Renegades last night.

The Renegades had the game well in hand but three wickets in the 12th over changed the match with the defending champs staring down an early finish to their BBL campaign.

Umpire Greg Davidson pulled the classic umpiring trick out on one of the biggest stages in Australian domestic cricket.

As Rashid Khan continued his masterclass with 2/15 off four overs, a ball hit Beau Webster with the ball smacking into the pads.

He started to give him out but realised there was an inside edge, bailing to scratch his nose.

Cameron White was on the mic and said he probably changed his mind as it was going on.

"The old itchy nose, at least he got it right I guess," White said. "He just said someone told him there was a noise and also that he had a bit of an itchy nose."

But Khan had already turned around and was celebrating the wicket.

The commentators were laughing about the moment but it seemed to shock the Strikers.

Man of the match Rashid Khan said he didn't know how it wasn't given out but saw on the replay that Davidson had changed his mind.

Davidson told Fox Cricket he changed his mind on a gut feeling as he was putting the finger up.

Social media was quick to react.

That’s all-time umpiring. Incredible. You’d be filthy if that happened in the backyard. #BBL09 — Nick McGrath (@nickmcgrath4) December 29, 2019

Did the umpire really just start to give that out and then rub his nose? #BBL09 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 29, 2019

Great feint from the umpire there, the old "go to give it out then scratch the nose" trick! #BBL09 #BBL2019 — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) December 29, 2019

That’s real 5th grade local cricket stuff from the ump #BBL09 — Roger Oldridge (@roger_oldridge) December 29, 2019