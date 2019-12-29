The horses in tomorrow's $250,000 Auckland Trotting Cup at Alexandra Park might be some of the best on the planet but they won't be the stars of the show.

Because for many in the crowd the real darlings of the day are in the other Auckland cup.

The Auckland Kidz Kartz Cup is worth more than money, which is just as well because it doesn't have any winning stake.

At almost every major harness race meeting, there is a pony trot to complement the serious adult stuff on the track.

Tiny ponies with drivers sometimes as young as 10, but decked out in the same racing colours as their adult heroes, race over 800m.

Often, drivers and even the ponies come from round the country, sometimes Australia.

And as cute as they are, don't think pony trots are just a bit of fun. Little horses are big business and to the 10-16-year-olds involved this is the real deal.

The ponies have specially made sulkies and harness, their drivers operate under proper Harness Racing New Zealand rules. They can even get suspended because Kidz Kartz is all about teaching youngsters how racing works.

"We have four clubs in the North Island alone," says Kidz Kartz co-ordinator Gayleen MacKinnon. "The kids can go along once or twice a week to drive the horses and learn how to take care of them.

"Some families have their own ponies, others don't and the ponies are kept in racing condition for us and then their drivers are drawn by lot for the big races.

"It teaches the youngsters how to look after their ponies, themselves, and how to be responsible."

The ponies, some of which are shorter than your average german shepherd, race over 800m tomorrow and because of their varying sizes and the experience levels of the drivers they have handicap races.

The ponies have a parade before they race and the crowds love it, especially the children, and there is no doubting the most Instagrammed horses at Alexandra Park's twilight meeting will be the ones under a metre tall.

"People just love them and we make sure we present them and the drivers properly," says MacKinnon.

The Kidz Kartz has also been a gateway for youngsters looking to one day have a career in the racing industry. One of its star graduates is champion older driver Zac Butcher who drives in the real Auckland Cup at 8.08pm tomorrow.

The meeting is one of the biggest of the harness racing season, with four major races and an earlier-than-usual finish to the racing to be followed by a fireworks display at 9.30pm.