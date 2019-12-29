Beyond The Fort has some pretty big shoes to fill in Wednesday's $200,000 City Of Auckland Cup.

And trainer Bill Thurlow says if she is going to live up to the heroics of stablemate Glory Days last season she is going to do it in a completely different style.

Thurlow trekked north from his Waverley farm to Ellerslie twice last season with Glory Days and captured the Avondale and Auckland Cups.

She went on to place in a Sydney Cup and was on track for a start in the Melbourne Cup in the spring until she ricked a joint, ending her Melbourne campaign.

"It was a real shame and she never took a lame step on it but we had to pull the pin," says Thurlow.

"But she has been back in work for four weeks and could have a couple of mile races and then maybe come back at Ellerslie in March.

"But I think the Cup will come around too soon for her so she would be more likely to come back for the weight-for-age race."

But Thurlow will be back at the headquarters of Auckland racing before then, bringing Beyond The Fort to Ellerslie on Wednesday for the $200,000 SkyCity-sponsored staying feature.

Thurlow admits it is easier for him to make the trip now having become more familiar with Auckland and Ellerslie through the Glory Days experience last season but he warns the mares are very different.

"Totally different types of horses," he offers. "The old mare [Glory Days] has the real turn of foot, which won her those races last year.

"Whereas this mare is a real stayer. She doesn't have that speed but keeps grinding away. So don't expect to see her flashing home. I just hope she can stay midfield and they go hard and she keeps coming."

Beyond The Fort may not be as flashy as Glory Days but she still finished second in the NZ Oaks last season to Sentimental Miss, another in-form central districts mare who comes north for Wednesday's Cup.

"She has been going good races and worked really well last Friday," says Thurlow. "And this is the race we have set her for. This was the first big target for this season when we brought her back into work."

Beyond The Fort opened at $9.50 with Rosie Myers to do the riding. Sentimental Miss was at $7 with Waikato Cup winner Justamaiz early favourite at $5 ahead of Concert Hall at $5.50.

The latter is expected to start favourite on Wednesday.