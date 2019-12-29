Niall Anderson details five talking points from the fourth, and ultimately final, day of the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia.

Blundell's future

Tom Blundell shone in his first test opening the batting for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport
Tom Blundell shone in his first test opening the batting for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Could Tom Blundell open for New Zealand in two

Slices of luck

Streak over - just

A curious call

Where to from here?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: