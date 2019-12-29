Niall Anderson details five talking points from the fourth, and ultimately final, day of the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia.

Blundell's future

Tom Blundell shone in his first test opening the batting for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Could Tom Blundell open for New Zealand in two formats? It's a question the Black Caps selectors may be considering after his performance yesterday, with Blundell a candidate to fill the ODI opening role which was so problematic during the World Cup. Martin Guptill will retain his place at the top against India in February, but with Colin Munro unlikely to be involved, and Henry Nicholls possibly more suited to the middle order, Blundell's second-innings effort at the MCG - as well as his impressive one-day form in the World Cup warm-up matches - must put him in contention for further honours.

Slices of luck

Later in the innings, the bails did come off for Henry Nicholls. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps benefited from two pieces of good fortune during their mini-fightback on day four. Blundell made the most of a second-ball let-off from umpire Nigel Llong and the Australian bowlers, who didn't review an excellent lbw shout that ball tracking revealed would have seen the rookie opener sent packing without scoring. But it was Nicholls' escape which was most bizarre, as he inside edged a ball which clipped leg stump, but left the bail unmoved, despite travelling at a velocity that saw the ball fly away for four. As it turned out, bowler Mitchell Starc had overstepped, so he would have survived regardless, but it was a moment which left fans and commentators baffled.

Streak over - just

Tom Blundell helped push the Black Caps to a slightly more respectable total. Photo / Photosport

The lopsided nature of the series so far has drawn comparisons to the South African series in 2007, which featured the Black Caps' biggest ever defeat by runs – a 358-run shellacking. That series saw the Black Caps fail to pass 200 for four consecutive innings, and at 35-3, and 89-4, it looked as if that streak would be tied by New Zealand's struggles in Australia. However, thanks to Blundell, Nicholls and BJ Watling, they scraped past the total to salvage the tiniest of plaudits from a sorry series.

A curious call

Peter Siddle's retirement announcement was oddly timed. Photo / Getty

People entering the MCG on day four were expecting a decision on whether Australia had declared overnight or not, but they were hit with the surprise announcement instead – the retirement of Peter Siddle. It was the most curious of timings - if you didn't want to overshadow a potential test win, then why not wait until after the test – or the series - ends? However, Siddle had his morning in the sun, then watched on as the men who forced him out of the team ripped apart the Black Caps top order.

Where to from here?

Kane Williamson needs to make runs to boost the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

It's hard to see the Black Caps turning around two hefty defeats with a win in Sydney, although stranger things have happened.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson knows it all starts with a better batting performance.

"We need to form those partnerships to try and put something out on the park that is slightly more considerable. Over the last two test matches we've been under pressure for pretty much every session - we need to try and find ways to turn that around.

"That will give us the best chance of having a good result."