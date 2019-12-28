F

or Sarpreet Singh, the impending New Year celebration is extra special. Not only is the Bayern Munich midfielder home briefly during the Bundesliga's winter break, it's also a chance to reflect on an unbelievable 2019 and look forward to next year, which could be even better.

This time last year, Singh had made 22 appearances for the Wellington Phoenix, and was in the middle of his first full A-League season. He still had many rungs to climb on the professional football ladder but was given an unlikely opportunity with Bayern. He's so far made the most of that and is now part of the first team squad at one of the world's biggest clubs.

He gets free-kick tips from Phillippe Coutinho and shares a dressing room with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. He's made his Bundesliga debut and has impressed for the second team. He drives a club-supplied Audi and is starting to get recognised around town.

"It has been an incredible journey," Singh tells the Herald on Sunday . "Along the way, I've been given opportunities, and ever since I turned up at Bayern, I came in wanting to work hard and improve. Bayern give you all the tools to become a better player. So far, I'm very happy with where I am at."

Singh is satisfied but grounded, knowing most of the hard work is still ahead.

"I know where I stand and what I want to achieve [in 2020]. I've got big goals for the upcoming year, so it will be good to relax a bit and then go full throttle for the next year."

Singh's path to Bavaria began at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May. He attracted the attention of several clubs, including Bayern. After returning home for a few days, he was soon back in Europe, accompanied by his mother and sister to tour the club facilities and agree a deal. Then Singh joined the first team on their North American tour.

Sarpreet Singh in action at the Under-20 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

"It was a whole new level. That really helped kick start my time here. It showed me what players are like at the highest level; it made me realise what the level is like and how these professional players act every day. There's a reason they are at the top, because they are so consistent with what they do, [and] that showed me the path."

But how did it feel, at the first few training sessions, taking the field surrounded by A-list players?

"In the first one, I was a bit nervous. But I work hard, I believe in myself, so it was just about realising what these players do and the way they play. It was something I'd always wanted to do and I take it as a challenge."

Singh appeared in six pre-season fixtures, including games against Arsenal and Real Madrid, without looking out of place. He also came on against Spurs in the Audi Cup final, burying a penalty late in the shootout.

Once the season began, he returned to the reserves. He played across midfield and stood out, with four goals and seven assists. His progress was shown by last month's derby with 1860 Munich, where he impressed in front of 15,000 mostly hostile fans. After the November international break, Singh got the news he'd been waiting for.

Sarpreet Singh in action against Lithuania. Photo / Photosport

"As soon as I got back from Ireland, I got a phone call from the head coach. He said, 'You've been doing well, and we want to put you in our environment and see how you go'. Ever since then, I've been up with the first team, taking it day by day and trying to be a better player."

Despite the size of the club, Singh says the Bayern environment is inclusive and he has learnt plenty from some of the game's biggest names.

"Guys like Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski are proper professionals. They've been doing this for many years [but] they really drive trainings and are always hungry, always want to improve.

"You could be thinking, 'Oh, it's Robert Lewandowski, he scores every day, he doesn't need to improve, doesn't need to train hard or do anything' but it's the opposite, which is incredible to see. Every single training, he's always the last one out there, practising his finishing. That explains why he's the best in the world at what he does. Off the field, you see the way they look after their bodies and all the pre-training they put in. [And] when you speak to them, they give you little tips. It's incredible to learn off such professionals."

Another memorable moment came a month ago, as he chatted with Lewandowski, the Pole who has more Bundesliga goals (207) than any other foreigner.

"I found myself next to Robert at dinner and he was intrigued to know about New Zealand. For me, that was very special, that these players want to know more about where I'm from and what's it's like."

Singh has also enjoyed working with Coutinho, the Brazilian who became a cult figure at Liverpool before his €160 million transfer to Barcelona.

"He doesn't speak as much, but with someone like him, you only have to watch him to try and improve. I play in a similar position, so I don't think there's anyone better to learn off and I'm starting to get to know him more.

"The longer you stay in the environment, the easier it becomes. I'm in a place where I'm very comfortable now, and I've gotten to know everyone. You can be yourself, that's the most important thing, they're very open and honest as well."

10-year-old Sarpreet Singh had his eye on another famous European football club. Photo / Michelle Hyslop

Singh's biggest step came this month, when he took the field against Werder Bremen, becoming just the second Kiwi (after Wynton Rufer) to play in the Bundesliga. It was just a taste, at the end of a match Bayern were winning comfortably, but still a big milestone for the Onehunga Sports product.

"It was a dream come true to make my debut, a special moment for me and my family. Hopefully it's just the start of something."

Singh has adapted well to life in Munich. He lives in an apartment at the Bayern campus, a sprawling facility set over 30 hectares, which enables a football-centric but still balanced life.

"Munich is amazing. It reminds me of Auckland, quite a big city and a lot of things I can relate to."

Pool and table tennis help fill the down time, as well as extra gym sessions and phone calls home. He has studied German since he arrived and it's paying off.

"I'm slowly getting there. I'm starting to understand it more and more, especially football terminology. Life is good, I'm in a very happy space."

Sarpreet Singh, age nine. Photo / Dean Purcell

Singh is also getting recognised around town, as a member of Die Roten.

"After one of the games, I was driving home and I looked across to the car next to me and they were so happy. They realised it was me and were very stoked to see me, they were waving. It's getting there more and more now, if I walk around, or go to have dinner, there are people that know who you are."

It's just over five years since a 15-year-old Singh left the family home in Auckland to attend Scots College in Wellington, as part of the Phoenix academy, and his progress since has been remarkable.

"Obviously you're a bit scared of leaving home, you are still young and get homesick. But ever since that young age, I wanted to chase my dreams and become a pro footballer. At a young age, I realised you have to make a lot of sacrifices along the way and it's something I've done my whole career and will have to continue, to do what I do."