Niall Anderson details five talking points from day three of the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia.

A record defeat?

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has plenty to ponder. Photo / Photosport

A victory is out of the question, but the Black Caps could at least avoid a historic humiliation if they bat well in the fourth innings. Currently trailing by 456 runs, there is a slim chance that the record for the Black Caps' biggest test defeat by runs – a 358-run trouncing by South Africa in 2007 – could be under threat. Certainly, their record defeat against Australia – 297 runs – is on the cards if they don't significantly improve in the second innings.

Broken bowlers

Trent Boult is out for four weeks with a fractured hand. Photo / AP

The Black Caps' bowling workloads have been immense so far this series, and not helped by the inability of the batsmen to stay at the crease for extended periods. Tim Southee and Neil Wagner have combined to bowl 205.4 overs this series, while Australia's entire bowling attack have bowled just 175.4. Trent Boult also suffered a fracture to his right hand while batting, ruling him out for four weeks , and with a short turnaround to the Sydney showdown, the Black Caps coaching staff have been given another headache.

Nicholls' drought

Henry Nicholls has been in a rough patch of form. Photo / Getty

In March, Henry Nicholls was in the midst of a run which had seen him two fifties and three centuries in his last six test innings. Since then, he hasn't raised his bat once, failing to pass 42 in his last eight innings. A first-ball duck in the first innings in Melbourne continued that poor stretch, and while his place isn't in jeopardy, a significant score would do him a world of good.

Milestone watch

Neil Wagner now has 200 test wickets. Photo / Getty

On day two, Neil Wagner became the first New Zealand bowler to claim 40 test wickets in a calendar year on two occasions. On day three, he became the seventh New Zealand bowler to claim 200 test wickets, with the prized scalp of Steve Smith, no less. Ross Taylor can extend the streak of milestones on day four, needing another 45 runs to supplant Stephen Fleming as New Zealand's all-time top test runscorer.

Who is on top?

Pat Cummins shone for Australia. Photo / Getty

A question that only needs to be asked because we do it every time - obviously, the answer is overwhelmingly Australia. A lead of 456 runs, against a side that has failed to reach 200 runs in every innings of the tour thus far - perhaps they could even bowl them out twice with that advantage. It would take a miracle for the Black Caps to win - or even draw - from here, with Australia set to wrap up a series win.