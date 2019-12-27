The Herald Sport team celebrate the greatest New Zealand athletes from this decade.

Richie McCaw

Richie McCaw. Photo / Photosport
Richie McCaw. Photo / Photosport

McCaw survived the 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cup disappointments to lead the All Blacks to glory in the next

Lydia Ko

Scott Dixon

Ryan Nelsen

Laura Langman

Portia Woodman

Brodie Retallick

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Valerie Adams

Related articles:

Andrew Nicholson

Sarah Hirini (Goss)

Kieran Read

Tom Walsh

Hamish Bond and Eric Murray

Brendon McCullum

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Steven Adams

Israel Adesanya

Chris Wood

Beauden Barrett

Kane Williamson

Sophie Pascoe

Lisa Carrington

Sonny Bill Williams

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke

Mahe Drysdale