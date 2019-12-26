After playing out a draw in 1987, New Zealand had to wait 32 years before Australia invited them back to the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day.

Not knowing when the opportunity my come around again, Kiwi cricket fans have descended on Melbourne in swarms to soak up the action. In doing so, they've provided a compelling argument for New Zealand to be more frequent visitors.

On the opening day of the Boxing Day test, more than 80,400 were in attendance as the Black Caps and Australia jostled for the early advantage. It was the second largest crowd to ever attend the fixture in non-Ashes tests, behind the 85,661 who showed up to see Australia take on the West Indies in 1975.

80,473 were in attendance for the opening day of the Boxing Day test. Photo / Photosport

Those who showed up early were treated to early excitement when Black Caps bowler Trent Boult sent Australian opener Joe Burns back to the sheds in the opening over, before the Australians fought back to end the day 257-4.

"I thought he crowd was amazing really, 80,000 I saw come up on the total tally there in that last session," Boult said. "The Kiwi support was pretty cool, a lot of teal, a lot of black caps, and some good support from back home. I'm sure they had a good day, but we've got a lot of work still left in the match.

"I was actually quite nervous before the whole start of the match and I don't remember the first ball, but it was nice to get that one [to Joe Burns] right and full and straight and to see it swing back - of course [it would be the same] in any test match, but with 80,000 people watching you it was pretty exhilarating."

Neil Wagner poses for photos with fans during the opening day of the Boxing Day test. Photo / Photosport

reports Australia has chased Boxing Day tests with more lucrative broadcast deals, however New Zealand Cricket boss David White said he was hopeful the Black Caps wouldn't have to wait another 30 years before being invited back.

"It's an event that's always been held in high regard by both Australians and New Zealanders, and I know a lot of Kiwis have been looking forward to being at the MCG today," White told ESPN CricInfo after the opening day of the test. "The NZC and Cricket Australia boards have an excellent relationship with a lot of bilateral exchanges in recent years and we're confident that will continue into the future."

Biggest non-Ashes Boxing Day crowds

85,661 v West Indies, 1975

80,473 v New Zealand, 2019

73,812 v South Africa, 1997

73,516 v India, 2018