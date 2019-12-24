Australian batsman Matthew Wade is expecting another bouncer barrage from the Black Caps in the Boxing Day test – but this time he may take a different approach to combat it.

Wade was one half of the most absorbing battle of the first test in Perth, where he intentionally absorbed several deliveries from Neil Wagner on the body, rather than playing any risky shots. Australia coach Justin Langer called Wade "crazy" and the contest "absolutely brilliant", and with the bumps and bruises faded after the lengthy gap between tests, Wade is ready to face the music again.

"The way the fields were set and the way they bowled, I'd expect no different in this test. Especially Wagner, we saw the amount of bouncers and short-pitched bowling that he bowled last test, so we expect the same coming into this one," Wade said.

Wade saw off Wagner's second-innings challenge, though then left the park infuriated when he got out playing a pull shot to the more sedate Colin de Grandhomme. He explained that he wasn't prepared to risk hooking or pulling Wagner's short-pitched efforts during the first test, but may be tempted to play a few more shots in Melbourne.

"We'll go out there and see what fields they set. I like to pull as much as anyone else, but with the fields – two back and catchers under your nose – the risk vs reward for me is a little bit too much, but we'll wait and see what happens this test.

"We saw our guys got out playing a few pull shots. Pink ball vs red ball, it will be a little bit different, maybe the ball stays a little bit harder so we can get a bit more reward for our shots."

Neil Wagner and Matthew Wade has a great battle in Perth. Photo / Getty

Australian opener David Warner suggested the Black Caps bowlers may be wasting their time pitching the ball short if the wicket is conducive to swing, but Wade expects his opponents to mix up their offerings.

"Wagner, he's not just a one-trick pony, we saw in the first innings with the pink ball he pitched it up and bowled really nicely, he swung it a bit, so if the conditions suit I'm sure he's got the skillset to pitch it up and do enough if he goes full. If there's not much on offer, I would suggest he'll go short.

"They did the same in Perth – they pitched it up, gave it a chance, and then once the wicket flattened out they went shorter, it's just the way it goes."

Matthew Wade is struck by a delivery from Neil Wagner. Photo / Getty

Australia's fast bowlers also utilised the short ball smartly in Perth, and despite the tactics drawing comparisons to the infamous Bodyline, Wade is in no doubt that the series is being played in the right spirit.

"No hard feelings between the two teams, we're just out there trying to do the best for our country and trying to win a game of test cricket.

"When you get picked for test cricket you expect it's going to be hard - and that's exactly what it is against New Zealand."