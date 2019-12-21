Wellington Phoenix 2

Sydney FC 2

The Phoenix extended their unbeaten run with a draw against A-League leaders Sydney FC — but for a couple of defensive lapses and a glaring miss, the Wellington club could have been celebrating a famous win.

This afternoon's game at Westpac Stadium saw the league's two form teams square off, with the Phoenix undefeated in five and Sydney winning their last six.

A draw was probably the fairest result and seemed to satisfy both sides, particularly given Sydney topped the table by five points going into this round and had not lost on this side of the Tasman in six years.

Advertisement

But there may be some rocks under the yellow Christmas beach towels of the Phoenix should they relive the defensive errors which gifted Sydney both their goals or recall a great chance Ulises Davila skewed wide from four metres out.

But, hey, it's the festive season — better to be generous and focus more on what went well for Wellington.

After starting the season with four losses, triggering early wooden spoon fears, this draw against the champions was further evidence the sixth-placed Phoenix are genuine playoff contenders.

"It shows how much we've come since the first four games," said Phoenix fullback Liberato Cacace. "We think we can beat any team in this competition and this game showed it."

Centre back Steven Taylor was also satisfied.

"They're the top side in the A-League and we gave them a good game. We controlled the first half and gave them a few problems."

Sydney took the lead in the 14th minute when Adam Le Fondre took advantage of a mix-up between centre back Luke DeVere and keeper Stefan Marinovic to get between the two and toe in the ball for his 11th goal of the season.

The nature of the goal was both disappointing and ominous for the Phoenix, given Sydney had won all seven games in which they had taken the lead this season.

Advertisement

The crowd of 8855 was subdued but after a slow start, Wellington grew into the game and equalised in the 25th minute. Cacace curled a long ball up the left sideline for David Ball, who broke into the box and placed a superb cross for Reno Piscopo to sidefoot home his first Phoenix goal at the far post.

Reno Piscopo scored for the Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

Twelve minutes later, Wellington hit the front thanks to the move of the match. Delightful interplay freed Piscopo down the right and his cross was cut back for Davila, who produced an excellent finish on the half-volley.

The goal was Davila's seventh of the season, putting him third in the Golden Boot standings behind Le Fondre and Melbourne City's Jamie Maclaren (10).

Davila was a constant threat — Anthony Cacares, Rhyan Grant and Luke Brattan were all booked for challenges on the Mexican.

The Phoenix started the second half brightly, attacking with intent — a defence-splitting pass from Davila set up Jaushua Sotorio to shoot wide just 90 seconds after the restart.

Ten minutes in, Sydney coach Steve Corica had seen enough — Milos Ninkovic, surprisingly benched after re-signing with the champions this week, replaced an ineffective Alexander Baumjohann.

Ninkovic's impact was immediate. He won a free kick wide on the Sydney right, then delivered it in behind the Phoenix defence. The ball bounced all the way through to the far post, where the final Phoenix defender Taylor could do nothing more than deflect it into his own net.

"It came through at midriff height and I just couldn't get out of the way," said Taylor.

Wellington regained control of the game, with Cacace prominent marauding forward from left back. He surged into the area, got to the byline and set up Davila, who somehow shot wide from four metres out.

Sydney had a good spell heading into the last 15 minutes, with Ninkovic firing a shot into the side netting after a great run from midfield, as the game wound down into a respectable draw.

Seventeen-year-old Sam Sutton made his Phoenix A-League debut, getting on in injury time.

Sydney's All White Kosta Barbarouses, who was kept quiet for much of the match, was happy with a point.

"That wasn't our best performance," said Barbarouses. "For a half of each half, we were on top, and away from home, you'll take a draw."

The Phoenix next play Western United in Ballarat on Saturday.

Wellington Phoenix 2 (Reno Piscopo 25, Ulises Davila 37)

Sydney FC 2 (Adam Le Fondre 14, Steven Taylor own goal 56).

Halftime: 2-1