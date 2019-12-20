Auckland Tuatara manager Steve Mintz is hopeful an appeal against his Australian Baseball League suspension will successfully protect his character.

Mintz was handed a one-game ban and fined NZ$208 after being ejected from a game against the Canberra Cavalry in Auckland on December 5. Mintz and infielder Josh Morgan were both thrown from the game for arguing an umpire's call of the strike zone and were subsequently charged with minor offences under the Australian Baseball League disciplinary protocol.

The club accepted the charges against Morgan, which resulted in a NZ$52 fine, but did not accept the charges against their manager. According to an umpires' report, Mintz repeatedly used offensive language during the incident and was therefore deemed to be a more serious charge.

The Tuatara have appealed the decision on the grounds there is no evidence to support the umpires' account.

"The fact that I got ejected is one thing, but the stuff that was written in the report, I 100 per cent disagree with it," Mintz said.

"To me, it messes with my integrity, my character as a man and I'm going to do everything in my power to fight it.

"It's almost out of my hands, but my character and integrity that I've built in over 30 years in professional baseball, I will fight tooth and nail for it and do whatever I can to protect that."

Auckland Tuatara manager Steve Mintz. Photo / Photosport

Mintz, who joins the Tuatara by way of the Texas Rangers organisation, makes a point to not use offensive language in any situation, which is a characteristic fairly well known about him in baseball circles.

However, he said it wasn't the first time in his career a claim has been made about the language he has used when addressing officials.

"Every single time the people that are around me, the organisation's that I've been with, they have fought for me because they know," he said.

"I've got Texas Rangers guys here that have been around me for four, five, six years and they know that I do not talk like that; I never talk like that and the people that know me and understand who I am as a man know that I do not ever speak like that under any circumstances.

"That's what we're fighting. I'm fighting for my character and integrity. I couldn't care less that I got ejected, that happens, but I'm going to fight for my character and integrity until I can no more."

After an initial challenge against the charge was unsuccessful, the Tuatara believe there is significant circumstantial evidence supporting their case.

"We are disappointed the ABL Tribunal has chosen to ignore supporting evidence from all other parties that were in close proximity during the altercation – including that of the opposition team," Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood said.

"The broadcast replay does not suggest Mintz swore at any stage and no one other than the umpires believe Mintz used foul language during the argument.

"We accept umpires are given discretionary power to act on subjective decisions, but this goes beyond arguing balls and strikes or whether someone deserved to be tossed from a game. The testimony of an umpire on an objective matter like this should carry no more weight than other impartial parties that were present, including the opposition team," Wood added.

"While we respect the ABL Tribunal we will do whatever we can to clear Mintzy's name."

Mintz will be allowed to continue managing the club until the outcome of the appeal is confirmed.