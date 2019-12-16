Waikato Racing Club boss Ken Rutheford is leaving to take up a similar role in New South Wales.

Rutherford, well known to many as a former international cricketer, has resigned from his WRC job to take over as chief executive of the Hawkesbury Racing Club in NSW.

The announcement comes just two days after the Te Rapa hosted one of its most successful Waikato Cup days, with a large crowd at the Hamilton track on Saturday.

His move comes at a time when the Waikato Racing Club and even the future of racing at Te Rapa is in a very fluid situation, with plenty of different options for the future of racing in the province being bandied around.