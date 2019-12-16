Niall Anderson runs the rule over the Black Caps' performances in their thrashing by Australia in Perth, analysing the few positives from the test, and the players who need to make drastic improvements for the remainder of the series.

Jeet Raval – 2

Jeet Raval's run in the Black Caps could be over. Photo / Getty

Dismissed for one in both innings, Raval's wretched run at the top of the order continues. He took two sharp catches (dropping one) and surprisingly looked dangerous with his leg-spin, taking his first test wicket, but it's time for a change at the top.

Tom Latham – 3

Tom Latham dropped Steve Smith in the first innings. Photo / Getty

Had a disastrous first innings, being dismissed second ball and dropping a regulation catch at second slip. Made 18 in the second innings, and now averages just 26.4 against Australia – a record that needs to improve to cement his place as one of New Zealand's great openers.

Kane Williamson – 5

Kane Williamson was caught at short leg in his second innings. Photo / Getty

Returns of 34 and a quirky 14 from eight balls were short of the skipper's usual standard, but considering the opposition, conditions, and his teammates' struggles, it would be harsh to pass any blame Williamson's way.

Ross Taylor – 7

Ross Taylor top-scored for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

The only Black Cap to pass 40 during the test, Taylor played fluently under lights in making 80 in the first innings, but got a bit too aggressive in the second and was nicked out for 22.

Henry Nicholls – 3

Henry Nicholls struggled for runs in the first test. Photo / Photosport

Threw away his wicket with a legside waft on seven in the first innings, and had a slightly unfortunate dismissal in the second, with the ball striking his pad before then rebounding onto his outstretched bat, and into the hands of the man under the helmet. An option to be the sacrificial lamb to replace Raval at the top of the order.

BJ Watling – 5

BJ Watling had a rare low score in the first innings. Photo / Photosport

Showed his trademark fighting qualities with 40 from 106 balls in the second innings, after a rare first-innings failure. Only required to take two catches, but tidy as ever behind the stumps.

Colin de Grandhomme – 7

Colin de Grandhomme's first-innings dismissal was dodgy. Photo / Getty

Solid with the ball in a holding role, picking up a wicket in each innings and offering a tight line in the first innings, de Grandhomme also looked in excellent touch with the bat. His 33 in the second innings was only ended by a superb delivery from Pat Cummins, while his departure for 23 in his first knock looked unjust, with video replays appearing to show the ball missing bat and glove, and only hitting his helmet, before a catch was claimed in the slips. Primed for a score in Melbourne.

Mitchell Santner – 2

Mitchell Santner made just two runs in the test, including being dismissed for a duck by Pat Cummins. Photo / Getty

Came crashing back down from the highs of the England series with an empty performance in Perth. While not a massive wicket-taking threat, Santner can usually be relied on to be economical and build pressure, but even that was missing as he leaked 146 runs in 41 overs, and took no wickets. Scores of two and zero with the bat added to a bleak return that puts his place in jeopardy.

Tim Southee – 8

Tim Southee shone with the ball. Photo / Getty

Shone with a heavy workload to finish with his second-best test figures, taking 9-162. Proved to be a threat even when the ball wasn't swinging with some well-angled short-pitched bowling, and backed up his excellent efforts in the England series with some deserved rewards.

Neil Wagner – 8

Neil Wagner took a stunning catch to remove David Warner in the first innings. Photo / Photosport

Bowled some lengthy spells in the blistering Perth heat, and took seven wickets for his troubles. The usual short-ball bombardment troubled the Australian batsmen, but Wagner also displayed his increasing guile with some well-disguised slower balls and yorkers to keep them guessing.

Lockie Ferguson – 3

Lockie Ferguson went down injured early on day one. Photo / Photosport

Could only bowl 11 overs before his test debut was cut short due a calf strain. His potential first test wicket went begging when Latham dropped Steve Smith, though he did hobble out in the second innings to notch his first test run. Should be back in the frame for the Indian tests in February.