Niall Anderson runs the rule over the Black Caps' performances in their thrashing by Australia in Perth, analysing the few positives from the test, and the players who need to make drastic improvements for the

Jeet Raval – 2

Tom Latham – 3

Kane Williamson – 5

Ross Taylor – 7

Henry Nicholls – 3

BJ Watling – 5

Colin de Grandhomme – 7

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mitchell Santner – 2

Tim Southee – 8

Related articles:

Neil Wagner – 8

Lockie Ferguson – 3