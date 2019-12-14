The life and career of Peter Snell.

1938 - Born in Opunake, Taranaki on 17 December.

1949 - The family moved to the Waikato, where Snell attended Te Aroha High School and was a talented all round sportsman. Later he went to Mt Albert Grammar School in Auckland (as a boarding student), where he played rugby, cricket, tennis, badminton and golf, as well as competing in track and field.

1958 - Meets coach Arthur Lydiard for the first time. The 19-year-old was focussed on tennis — and a nationally ranked player — but Lydiard convinced him he could be a champion middle distance runner. Soon afterwards Snell joined his stable of runners.

1959 - Won New Zealand mile and half mile national titles.

1960 - Snell is selected for the Rome Olympics. A complete unknown on the world stage, Snell came through two heats and semifinal to make the final. In a strong field he stunned world record holder Roger Moens with a late burst to win in 1:46.30, a new Olympic record.

1961 - Racing in Dublin, Snell is part of a New Zealand quartet (along with Garry Philpott, Murray Halberg and Barry Magee) that broke the world record for the 4 x 1 mile relay.

1962 - At Cooks Gardens in Wanganui, Snell set a new world record for the mile of 3:54.40, breaking Herb Elliott's mark.

Photos / Photosport

1962

- At Lancaster Park in Christchurch, on a grass track, Snell set a new world record for the 800m. His time of 1:44.30 wasn't bettered for eight years internationally.

1962 - Wins double gold in the mile and half mile at the Commonwealth Games in Perth. Appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

1964 - Completes the 800/1500m double in Tokyo, becoming just the fourth man in Olympic history to do so. His 800m time was an Olympic record, while he destroyed the field in the 1500m.

1964 - Running at Western Springs in Auckland, lowers the world record time for the 1000m and the mile in the space of six days.

1965 - Retires from Athletics.



1970 - Recognised as the athlete of the decade by Track and Field news magazine.

1990 - Inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame.

2000 - Voted New Zealand Athlete of the Century.

2002 - In the New Year Honours, he was appointed a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sport.

2009 - Becomes Sir Peter Snell, after accepting a knighthood.

2012 - Inaugural inductee into the IAAF hall of fame.

2017 - Donated two of his Olympic medals to Te Papa in Wellington.