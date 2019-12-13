Trainers never like their horses being lumped with the topweight in a major staying handicap.

But premiership leader Jamie Richards admits it could be a lot worse for In A Twinkling in today's $100,000 Sky City Hamilton Waikato Cup.

The 4-year-old, whose brain seems to have finally caught up to his body, will carry 59kgs in the group three 2400m at Te Rapa, 2kgs more than he carried for his all the way win in the Counties Cup three weeks ago.

That weight and his 92 rating points may sound a lot for the winner of just three races but In A Twinkling had a string of placings in elite 3-year-old races last season, including a second in the Vodafone Derby, all of which earned him a stack of rating points.

That initially had Richards scratching his head where to find winnable races with the son of Fastnet Rock.

That wasn't helped by the fact In The Twinkling had issues with either his concentration or determination for much of the spring but in his last two starts ridden handy and in clear air he has returned to his best.

"He seems happier and more focused," says Richards.

"His work has been good and he is racing more generously so he can still win this Saturday, even with this weight."

"He only got 2kgs and he earned it so we aren't complaining."

While becoming the latest New Zealand galloper to find itself at the head of a major handicap after just a handful of wins is hardly ideal for In A Twinkling, especially should he win again today, Richards says the weight isn't the real difference from Pukekohe three weeks ago.

He got an easy lead on that occasion under Opie Bosson but fill-in rider Troy Harris may not get that luxury today, even from a seemingly ideal barrier six.

"I think a few more might go forward so it might not be a case of just leading like last time.

"But I don't think he has to lead to win. We will ask Troy to roll forward but ride him where he is happiest."

Outside of the favourite the Cup is typical of so many of our big staying handicaps these days, some of those up in the weights having struggled recently while the new kids on the block have the light 53-54kgs weights but without the performances at this level on the board.

The one horse who ticks both the light weight and recent performance box is Strolling Vagabond, who deadheated for second behind In A Twinkling at Counties.

In the twilight of her career before heading to the broodmare paddock, Strolling Vagabond ran on strongly at Pukekohe after getting well back but has been able to hold a position in the past and if she can stay handier on a Te Rapa track that can be hard to come from too far back on she looks a real threat.

The upset value in the race could be Blue Breeze, who was placed in a series of major cups last season before an unsuccessful NSW campaign this spring. He didn't have a lot of galloping room late at Pukekohe and some rain today would have helped but he has a nice race in him somewhere over the summer.

Earlier in the programme Richards thinks former Karaka Classic winner Scott Base can make his way back to the winner's circle in the $70,000 J Swap Contractors Sprint.

Scott Base has only had one start for Richards and the problem knees that cost him a year away from the track still make him a day to day proposition.

But he rolled home strongly for third last start and has improved with the outing so the step up to 1400m today should suit.

"He is a good horse as we all know and he should be a good each way chance this weekend."

Scott Base meets another good horse in Julius, also on the comeback trail and a brave fourth at Ellerslie last start.

Julius is being aimed at the Railway on New Year's Day but the last time he started at Te Rapa was 16 months ago when he pushed Melody Belle to a nose in the Foxbridge Plate.