Couldn't stay up to watch all of day one of the Black Caps' day-night test against Australia? Niall Anderson covers off the moments you may have missed from the day's play.

A dream to a nightmare?

Lockie Ferguson's test debut went from bad to worse to potentially disastrous over the span of three sessions. Handed his test cap after Trent Boult couldn't recover from a side strain in time, Ferguson was wayward to start his test career, conceding 26 runs from a wild first four overs. Then, as he found his line and length and lured Steve Smith into a loose shot, Tom Latham put down an easy catch at second slip to deny the 28-year-old what would have been a special first test wicket.

Lockie Ferguson clutches his calf after bowling. Photo / SKY

He may now have to wait even longer, after a calf strain saw him hobble off before the end of the second session to get a MRI scan, with assessments waiting in the morning to see if he will play any further part in the test, or whether it will be a debut to forget.

Isn't it ironic (don't you think?)

Tom Latham of New Zealand reacts after dropping a catch. Photo / Getty

At drinks in the second session, Latham uttered the wry line that it was "nice to get in the shade, to be honest". Not long after, as the shadows began to move across Optus Stadium, Latham was seemingly left unsighted by the shade, as he was late to react to the edge from Smith, and shelled a simple catch at second slip. Smith was on 19 at the time, and fortunately for Latham, he only added a further 24 before Tim Southee showed a safer pair of hands – and perhaps better sight in the shade – to see the Australian linchpin depart.

Warner was right

It takes a lot for the average New Zealand cricket fan to agree with David Warner, but he was in the right when protesting an aggressive an unnecessary move from Southee. The Black Caps bowler collected a defensive shot from Australian opener Joe Burns, before throwing the ball back towards the stumps, and hitting Burns. Warner protested at the non-striker's end, with the exchange heard on the stump microphone.

Warner: "C'mon mate".

Southee: "He was out (of his crease)".

Warner: "But you hit his hand".

Southee: "Well he was in front of the wicket".

Warner: "C'mon, you're supposed to be Mr Nice Guy".

Tim Southee hurls the ball back at Joe Burns. Photo / SKY

Later, Warner backed away just as Southee was about to bowl, raising a hand in apology. Any early mind games didn't eventuate in the rest of the game, but round one went to Warner.

Wagner's wails

Neil Wagner celebrates his catch to dismiss David Warner. Photo / Photosport

Neil Wagner must lead all of cricket in exasperated cries; such is his desire for every ball to turn into a wicket. There were plenty of oohs and aahs on show on day one in Perth as he beat the bat or drew edges with reasonable regularity, while there was also some extremely optimistic "catch it!" cries. However, the most Wagner moment of them all was a full-throated lbw appeal, which was turned down because … Marnus Labuschagne had smacked the cover off the ball, with no pad involved. Bless.

Advertisement

Who's on top?

While the Black Caps had a creditable day and fought extremely hard, losing the toss was a blow, with the wicket expected to get faster and bouncier – just what the Australian seamers will be looking forward to on day two and day three. Add in a solid first-day total led by Labuschagne, and the fact the Black Caps may be without Ferguson for the rest of the test, and it's hard to deny Australia's dominant position.