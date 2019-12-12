Josh Reynolds has been charged by NSW Police with domestic violence.

The 30-year-old veteran of 150 games with the Bulldogs and now Wests Tigers is set to face court next week.

The matter has been handed to the NRL's Integrity Unit and was confirmed by his club, news.com.au reports.

"Wests Tigers have today confirmed that Josh Reynolds has been charged by New South Wales Police with a domestic violence offence," the Tigers said in a statement.

"Both Josh and Wests Tigers has previously alerted the police and NRL on this matter and will continue to work closely with the NRL Integrity Unit and NSW Police as Josh vigorously defends this charge.

"As this is an ongoing legal matter, Wests Tigers will be making no further comment at this time."

The NRL released a statement on Thursday afternoon in relation to the charges brought against Reynolds

"This morning NSW Police advised the NRL Integrity Unit that Wests Tigers player Josh Reynolds had been charged with a domestic violence offence," the NRL said in a statement.

"The NRL takes any allegation of violence or disrespect towards women extremely seriously.

"The Integrity Unit is seeking further information from NSW Police before determining any immediate action."

Reynolds has only played 12 games for the Tigers after switching from the Bulldogs ahead of the 2018 season.

His time with the Tigers has been marred with injury and in July he was told by the club he was free to negotiate with other teams for 2020 and beyond.

Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday December 18.