The new All Blacks head coach is set to be revealed today - with New Zealand Rugby expected to announce Steve Hansen's successor this afternoon in Auckland.

The Herald understands Ian Foster has beaten out a strong challenge from Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and will be named the next All Blacks coach on an initial two-year deal.

Follow all the live developments below:

Both Foster and Robertson are believed to have had their interviews in Wellington earlier this week.

Advertisement

The appointment panel for the role included New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chairman Brent Impey, incoming NZR chief executive Mark Robinson, NZR head of High Performance Mike Anthony, former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry and former Silver Ferns coach and High Performance Sport New Zealand director, Waimarama Taumaunu.

Robertson has a perfect three-from-three Super Rugby record since taking over as Crusaders coach in 2017 while Foster has been with the All Blacks under Hansen since 2012.

More to come...