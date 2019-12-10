

Just as recovering alcoholics tend to find that moment of clarity, I believe I have a seemingly simple solution to averting another Israel Folau-type of dilemma.

It won't be easy. In fact, it'll be downright near impossible because it'll be up there with trying to convince the masses that drastically reducing the use of non-recyclable plastics isn't going to disrupt life as much as they think.

It's simply a case of identifying the common denominator to get to the root cause of the problem.

Failure to do that will only give rise to more Israel Folaus. It's a never-ending cycle, akin to a coup d'état where every few years, hypocritically, someone feels compelled to save the nation from "self-serving" politicians. People move on, religions don't.

So what is that common denominator in the Folau saga?

The Bible. Yes, everything stems from the Word.

Rugby Australia aside, I don't think too many parents saw their children coming — never mind the complexities of presenting religion with sport as an appetising escape clause from the humdrum of life.

Like it or not, the biblical blueprint — like any other religious oracle — is open to interpretation and, dare I say it, even manipulation for those who are game enough to not just skirt the boundaries of morality but cross it at will.

Advertisement

It's imperative to understand the Folau conundrum isn't confined to rugby but just about any code. More and more athletes are beginning to look skywards to thank the gods for their meteoric rise in mainstream sport, against phenomenal odds.

For that matter, it's not just the Bible that needs to be revisited but every other ancient religious order that offers multitudes a perceived sense of conviction.

Frankly some facets of those books are out of touch with reality for a sizeable proportion of contemporary society.

The gist of what makes the crux of a religious works meaningful isn't the issue. That is, religion still functions like an instructional manual in the glove compartment of a motor vehicle for those weaving through the multi-lanes of life during peak times.

Sure, you seldom ever reach for it but at least you know it's there if you find yourself stranded on a desolate highway.

The basic tenets of side stepping the potholes of life should always be enshrined in those scriptures because they tend to be starkly black and white but what happens when grey patches start emerging?

Societal values shift across distance and time, sometimes tectonically when ethics kick in to question morality in such issues as homosexuality and abortion.

The Israel Folaus are dogmatic disciples of religious doctrines and they'll walk off the edge of a cliff to drive their point home. Caricature / Rod Emmerson

I said it before and I reiterate, the Folaus of the world are dogmatic disciples but also the most loyal followers who rigidly adhere to the dos and don'ts in the belief that it'll earn the righteous a pass to heaven. They'll walk off a cliff to drive their point home.

Advertisement

What was acceptable in the 19th century isn't going to cut it with the cellphone generation. Consequently it only makes sense to comprehend societal values must mutate with culture or break resisting it.

The rights and wrongs, within the ambit of universally acceptable norms, must be massaged to not only reflect those degrees of tolerance in society but also perform the role of an airbag when there's an inevitable collision.

You see, the pedantic right-hand rules at junctions were scrapped several years ago in New Zealand but you'll still find errant motorists who will turn without warning.

For argument's sake, in Christianity, society's paradigm of the Utopian religion has shifted so much from its axis that even the New Testament is found wanting.

If anything, schools of religion are beggars on a golden stool. They are drowning in a sea of belief but, frustratingly, are unable to find a vessel to stay afloat.

How do you strike a chord with the congregation from the pulpit?

Moses parting the Red Sea to lead the Israelites out to safety from slavery or Noah building an ark to save the human race from God's wrath don't resonate with a generation whose biggest fear is not having Wi-Fi or agonising over when 5G internet speed will be available.

The reality is making future Folaus sign contracts so as to prevent them from expressing their political and religious views is a futile exercise.

That's because they'll embark on a crusade once they've made enough money. Religion always poses the rhetorical question of how much dosh is enough in life.

Israel Folau won the fiscal arm wrestle more because of Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle's inability to perform as a terrorist negotiator than the nous of his legal eagles. Photo / Photosport

Folau and his legal eagles knew they were going to win the fiscal arm wrestle against Rugby Australia more because of CEO Raelene Castle's inability to perform as a terrorist negotiator.

Besides, the Australian Christian Lobby raising more than $2 million for Folau to challenge his dismissal as a player — never mind the audacity to demand $14 million on account of what-ifs on captaincy — shows where the country is despite the federal government passing laws for same-sex marriage in 2017.

Purists will argue slow, incremental modifications will constantly threaten religion, especially in a countries where Christianity is enshrined in the constitution.

They'll tender exhibits to show some of the changes are so progressive that it's beginning to dilute the principles of religion.

Culture, they'll maintain, must not shape religion to an extent where it loses its identity and clout.

Sport is politics and always has been. So is religion but they need not be contentious and divisive.

If the pious take a step back to acknowledge religion is an excerpt of treasured history then animosity will give way to progressiveness.

Metaphorically speaking, it should beckon people to the foothills of consciousness where sherpas will cut the most plausible tracks to enable the faithful to find nirvana.

Then only will sport, religion and politics find balance on a wobbly platform.