Concerns over Trent Boult's fitness could lead to Lockie Ferguson making his test debut in one of the most daunting environments in international cricket.

Boult, who didn't play in the second test against England due to a side strain, is in a race against time to be fit for the pink-ball test in Perth starting tomorrow, potentially leaving the door open for Ferguson to debut against New Zealand's biggest rivals.

If he were to debut in Australia, Ferguson would join 17 other men who made their first test appearance Down Under. Niall Anderson details each player, and how they fared.

Bryan Andrews (1973)

Shared the new ball with Richard Hadlee, but left with figures of 0-100 as Australia won by an innings. Took 2-40 in the following test, then never played again for New Zealand.

John Morrison (1973)

Debuted in the same test as Andrews but had more success, contributing 44 and then 16 as an emergency opener after Glenn Turner couldn't bat. Scored his sole test century in the following test.

Jeremy Coney (1974)

Lance Cairns was the fourth New Zealander to debut in the 1973-74 series. Photo / Getty Images

Named as 12th man when Andrews and Morrison debuted, Coney played in the second test, coming in for the injured Turner. Made 45 from 136 balls in the first innings, then 11 in the second as rain saw the test end in a draw.

Lance Cairns (1974)

The fourth New Zealander to debut in the series, Cairns played in the third and final test, taking 2-73 and not offering any of his soon-to-be trademark lusty blows, as they were trounced by an innings.

John Bracewell (1980)

Debuted in the first test as New Zealand went down by 10 wickets, taking one scalp – opener Graeme Wood, dismissed for 111.

Ian Smith (1980)

Ian Smith didn't have a happy debut in 1980. Photo / Getty Images

The wicketkeeper made his test entrance in the same game as Bracewell, being dismissed for just seven in both innings. Of his eventual 176 test dismissals, none came on debut.

Vaughan Brown (1985)

A famous debut, with Brown's first test wicket denying Richard Hadlee what would have been a historic 10-wicket haul. Hadlee had taken the first eight wickets, when Brown lured a false shot from Geoff Lawson, who was caught in the deep – by Hadlee. Hadlee finished with record figures of 9-52, while Brown – who also made 36 not out in the eventual innings win – never took another test wicket.

Danny Morrison (1987)

Removed Allan Border for the first of 160 test wickets, taking 4-86 in his first taste of international cricket. Also made the first of his 24 test ducks – a record until a new generation of tail-end rabbits came along.

Chris Cairns (1989)

Following in the footsteps of father Lance, Chris Cairns took the new ball in his test debut in 1989. Photo / Photosport

Following in the footsteps of father Lance, Chris took the new ball in Australia aged 19, only to bowl just 12 overs, suffering a stress fracture in his back as he conceded 60 wicketless runs in Australia's 521-9. He made just one in his first turn at bat as well, but dug in for 28 in the second innings to help Mark Greatbatch salvage a memorable draw.

Blair Pocock (1993)

Thrown into the fire as an opener, Pocock made 34 from 118 balls in a fighting first-innings knock, then 28 from 96 in the second. It wouldn't get much better, as his next 10 innings went by without surpassing either tally.

Richard de Groen (1993)

His debut figures of 36-9-113-2 might not look outstanding, but they were the best New Zealand could muster as Australia made 544-6 in an eventual thumping by an innings and 222 runs.

Bryan Young (1993)

Bryan Young was the third New Zealander to make his debut on the 1993 tour, opening with Blair Pocock. Photo / Getty Images

The third New Zealander to make his debut on the tour, Young opened with Pocock as Greatbatch moved down the order. As would be his style, he ground out a 167-ball 38 in his first knock, then what was described as a "relatively skittish" 53 from 122 balls in his second. New Zealand, again, were crushed by an innings.

Craig McMillan (1997)

Reached a half-century in the first innings with 54 as New Zealand fought well, making 349 in response to Australia's 373. Then, chasing 319 for victory, McMillan was trapped lbw for a golden duck by Glenn McGrath, as they slumped to 132 all out.

Shane Bond (2001)

Shane Bond debuted in 2001. Photo / Photosport

Believe it or not, Bond was not given the new ball in Hobart – that honour went to Cairns and Daryl Tuffey. His eventual returns of 28-0-135-1 as Australia racked up 558-8 in a drawn test was not a proper indication of what was to follow.

Lou Vincent (2001)

Having never opened the batting in a first-class game, Vincent was installed as New Zealand opener for the third test in Perth, and remarkably became just the fifth player in test history to score a century in his debut innings, and then follow it up with a 50 in the second innings of the same test. Vincent hit 104 as part of four centurions in New Zealand's first-innings 534-9, before adding a run-a-ball 54 as Australia were set 440 to win. They reached 381-7 as stumps were called on day five, denying both teams their hopes of a famous victory, but there was no denying Vincent's famous debut.

Trent Boult (2011)

Rolled for 150 after batting first, Boult helped New Zealand back into the contest; taking 3-29 as Australia were similarly routed, for just 136. A handy cameo of 21 from 13 balls then allowed New Zealand to set Australia a target of 241 – and while he only took one second-innings wicket, Boult's runs eventually proved pivotal. Yes, this was Hobart - and Doug Bracewell bowled New Zealand to an incredible seven-run win.

Mitchell Santner (2015)

Mitchell Santner showcased his all-round abilities in his 2015 debut. Photo / Photosport

The game which started the hype around Santner's all-round abilities, the then 23-year-old produced polished returns of 31 and 45 – the most by any New Zealand batsman in a low-scoring test – then took two wickets as Australia scraped to a three-wicket victory. Four years later, he's back and wanting more.