Former All Black Byron Kelleher has come up with a novel way to pop the question to his partner.

Live-streaming the whole proposal on Facebook, a visibly excited Kelleher sets the scene for his proposal in what appears to be a restaurant inside an aquarium.

"We're at this beautiful restaurant at our hotel and I'm just about to propose to Yuliana.

"So I'm gonna ask her if it's possible that she'd take my hand, so hang in there guys and check this out live!"

The 42-year-old former All Blacks halfback then hands his phone to a restaurant attendant who motions to a diver inside the aquarium to begin the elaborate scheme.

As Kelleher's partner Yuliana Desta waits, the diver swims over to where she is seated at a table and begins to show her a series of prepared cards that begin with the words "Dear my love Yuliana".

Kelleher then takes Desta on a trip down memory lane.

"Starting our journey at oldmans, we were inseparable. Every day, every minute together.

"We have been on a journey around the world, we have been there for one and other though no matter what."

The cards end with the words "So. Will you marry me?" at which point Kelleher gets down on one knee and holds Desta's hand as she quickly utters the word he wanted to hear -"yes".

Yuliana Desta and Byron Kelleher. Photo / Byron Kelleher, Facebook

After the happy couple stand for a brief hug and kiss, Kelleher - somewhat awkwardly - gets down on his knee once again, this time to put a ring on Desta's finger.

Kelleher has spent most of the past 12 years living abroad in both France, where he played rugby for Toulouse and Stade Français, and more recently Bali where he is understood to be running a tourism start-up with Desta and another couple.

This isn't Kelleher's first proposal, having popped the same question to French-Italian model Lilly de Vellis in 2014, though they never married.

Yuliana Desta and Byron Kelleher. Photo / Byron Kelleher, Facebook

This engagement comes after a turbulent decade for the former Highlanders and Chiefs star during which he's had multiple run-ins with the law.

Kelleher, who played 57 tests between 1999 and 2007, dealt with French police in 2009 following a brawl that occurred in Toulouse after a collision while driving drunk.

He was also briefly taken into custody in October 2013 for "driving while intoxicated" in Bordeaux.

Then in 2017, Kelleher was found guilty of domestic violence in France.

According to French media, he was fined $300 after appearing in the Correctional court of Toulouse.

Kelleher made his All Blacks debut in 1999 after impressing for the Highlanders at Super Rugby level.

Following the 2007 Rugby World Cup he left New Zealand to take on a contract with Toulouse before joining Stade Français in 2011. He retired from all rugby in 2012.