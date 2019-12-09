Alex Bozarjian's job reporting at a running race in the United States took a dark twist when she was groped by a man on live television.

Working for NBC affiliate WSAV 3, Bozarjian reported from the ground of the Savanah Bridge run with a crowd of runners passing by in the background.

Many donned humorous costumes, one even dressed in a gorilla suit which took Bozarjian off guard. Others joyously pulled funny faces and waved, creating a sense of excitement that was evident on the reporter's face.

But then a man wearing sunglasses and a cap swooped by, hitting her on the backside.

Such an action prompted Bozarjian to take a moment, stare in shock at the man running off, and slowly resume talking to the camera.

Expectedly, she did not take kindly to the action, and shared a video of the moment on social media.

"To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better", she wrote on Twitter.

WJCL reporter Emma Hamilton said in reply to Bozarjian's tweet "You handled it with grace, my friend. This is not acceptable and the community has your back".

Caitlyn Penter, a reporter for WLOS said came out strongly saying "DO NOT TOUCH REPORTERS. Period."

Robert Wells, the director of Savannah Sports council who sponsored the race, exclaimed the action will not be tolerated.

"Alex, what happened today is 100% unacceptable. You have my assurance we will identify him."

Plenty of others on social media extended their support to Bozarjian, and did their best to help identify the man, posting screenshots of the video and other detailed photos.