It's something you probably wouldn't even notice if you weren't looking out for it. The stretching of hands, accompanying deep breathing. It's a simple but effective exercise - and just like that, Scott McLaughlin's in the zone.

The Kiwi enjoyed the most dominant season in Supercars history this year, winning 18 of 32 races. Add to that a maiden Bathurst title, and McLaughlin cruised to the title with a round to spare. A round which he ironically, yet understandably, still has demons with — Newcastle.

And yet if it weren't for that 2017 meltdown, McLaughlin may not even be working with someone he now credits with being a huge influence in his career and life.

It was seen as an un-losable position. With a 78 point lead, McLaughlin needed to only finish 11th or better in the finale to seal a maiden championship. But he was given three penalties by race control for separate mistakes. McLaughlin's put his hand up and acknowledged he blew it. He mentally imploded.

How does one move on from that? How does one sit in a car, and not think about it? How does one not have the mental demons racing around their head faster than the beast they're driving?

It's complicated.

Enter, Emma Murray.

"I'm not a psychologist. I'm qualified as a psychotherapist. But most of the boys like to call me their mindfulness coach." she told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldegrave.

Mindfulness. It's a term that immediately sounds complicated.

"I teach the boys how to use their attention and focus to stay in the moment. But not only be present, but bring their best strengths and attributes to that moment.

"The boys" are the Richmond Tigers. Since the AFL champions started working with Murray, they've won two premierships.

She's worked closely with their star forward and vice-captain, Jack Riewoldt. And that's where the connection to McLaughlin lies.

Scott McLaughlin wins the Supercars title. Photo / Photosport

Riewoldt and McLaughlin have become close in the last couple of years, even more so in 2019 when they started a podcast together.

Murray concedes she was hesitant to start the relationship with McLaughlin as she thought Supercars was "for bogans".

"But as soon as I met Scott, I really wanted to help him straight away. He's just such a wonderful person. He's so authentic and open and articulate.

"When we started working together, it was really unpacking what happened and giving him the answers of what happened so he could see and make sense of it," she explains.

Again, complicated.

The techniques Murray teaches are tailored to the individual, but there's a basic formula of teaching them the science behind what's happening and why their mind is working in a certain way.

"And then when they understand that," Murray says "it's about bringing in those techniques. So with someone like Scott, it's guided visualisation and meditation before a race to have him get the attention off the noise and into the moment. And then post-race, we critique it and look where we can make gains for the next drive."

Their relationship has become so close, that in order to help him reflect and re-evaluate. McLaughlin spoke with Murray every time he was out of the car during this year's Bathurst victory.

Complicated.

To put it in a more simple term, Murray says it's a bit like taking out the rubbish out of your mind, and she's the rubbish collector.

"These athletes are under so much pressure and expectation that they build up a lot of stuff in their mind, that it allows stillness and clarity."

Despite having such a dominant season though, the champion has still come under overwhelming criticism from fellow drivers.

There have been claims his victory will be tarnished following post-race penalties for mechanical and racing decisions in his Bathurst triumph, while he's also been compared to disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Yup, complicated.

Scott McLaughlin, with the Supercars Championship trophy. Photo / Photosport

"There's a game called 'when I, then I'll'," Murray describes. "It's a game all human minds play. It's like 'when I get on that holiday, then I'll be happy.' For Scott, after the dramas of '17 and '18, it was almost like 'when I win with a round to go, then I'll be relaxed and can just enjoy the rest of the season'. Instead, he got a whole lot of criticism and commentary. And that's heavy going. We find other people's opinions and judgments as one of the greatest threats to us. So he had to use all of the skills and techniques off the track. And to his credit, he was well-equipped to."

So, what has McLaughlin done so well which has see him so far ahead of the chasing pack?

"What we are trying to do is best execute the process of every single corner. And if you muck up a corner, that's it, it's gone, it's in the past. Trying to make up for it is when we see drivers put their cars into the wall.

"When we focus on mistakes, we aren't executing the process. Scott is just best at executing consistently."

Maybe it's not so complicated after all.