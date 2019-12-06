Phoenix midfielder Ulises Davila is starting to look like an astute piece of business by the Wellington club.

No one knew quite what to expect when the Mexican arrived five months ago, and signing imports to the A-League is notoriously difficult.

Davila had an impressive CV, including being signed to Chelsea as a 20-year-old, experience in Holland, Spain and Portugal, and a call up to the senior Mexican side.

But appetite and desire is also part of the adjustment, and for every high profile hit, like Paul Ifill or Roly Bonevacia, there's been others who simply haven't delivered.

But Davila certainly has the right stuff.

He's looked solid since the start of the season and been central to the team's recent resurgence over the last three weeks.

That's coincided with a positional tweak, with Davila given a traditional No 10 role. In the opening month of the campaign, he was employed out wide. He had some moments, but didn't look entirely comfortable, especially when forced to track back deep inside his own defensive third.

But coach Ufuk Talay shifted him into a more attacking, central role three weeks ago and the team has blossomed since.

"All my career, I played more in this role, more creative, behind the No 9's, or behind the strikers," said Davila. "So I feel very comfortable there and I am also enjoying [it] for sure. I work hard also defensively but I have more freedom to move and get the ball."

His increased presence in dangerous areas has been one of the catalysts for the improved performances from the Phoenix.

Davila scored a brilliant winner against Brisbane, lashing home on the angle from the edge of the box, and has looked a constant threat with his left footed strikes. He has five goals in seven games, and his ability on penalties (three from three) has been an added bonus, as the Phoenix have often struggled from the spot.

He's also creative, engineering seven chances for striker David Ball alone (no one in the A-League has created more for a teammate).

Converting opportunities remains the major work-on. The Phoenix have created plenty of chances since the start of the season, but have lacked the killer touch. Even against Adelaide last week, in what was easily their best performance of the campaign, they weren't clinical enough.

"We know that we are creating chances, a lot of chances, and we know we have to be better in the last parts and the finishing," said Davila. "But we are practising, we are working on that and we hope as soon as possible we can score more goals.

"You know football, sometimes it is about moments, when you start to score and the goals come. When you start to lose confidence, it's the same, you can miss easy goals. We are working on this, trying to relax on the ball."

Davila has quickly adjusted to the A-League, and is enjoying living in Wellington. His wife is expecting their first child later this year, and his father has flown in to watch tonight's game against the Western Sydney Wanderers at Eden Park.

The Phoenix will start as slight favourites, against a Wanderers team that have lost their last three matches.

Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers

Eden Park, 7pm today

Phoenix at Eden Park

February 15, 2019: 1-1 v Melbourne Victory (Crowd - 23,648)

December 13, 2014: 1-1 v Central Coast Mariners (Crowd - 11,051)

February 1, 2014: 2-1 v Adelaide United (Crowd - 18,056)

February 2, 2013: 1-0 v Perth Glory (Crowd - 11,566)

November 19, 2011: 1-1 v Adelaide United (Crowd - 20,078)