Niall Anderson lists five things of note from the final day of the second test between the Black Caps and England at Seddon Park.

Perfect timing

Ross Taylor. Photo / Photosport
Ross Taylor. Photo / Photosport

Ross Taylor lives in Hamilton, and perhaps his local

Milestone man

How far they've come

'All thoroughly pointless'

The worst drop ever?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: