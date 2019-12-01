The new generation of drivers claimed honours at the North Island Sprint Car and Midget Championships at Springs Speedway on Saturday night.

Aaron Hodgson took a brilliant start to finish win in the midget feature and claimed a maiden North Island title in the process. The F2 midget graduate drove away the field early but was forced to defend for the second half of the race after a lap 10 caution.

Hayden Williams, who claimed opening night honours in early November, fought hard with Hodgson. The pair battled over position throughout the second half of the race but Hodgson was able to counter any move Williams could muster.

The experienced Brock Maskovich held off Brett Morris Jr for third.

READ MORE:

• 'My car was on fire': Kiwi star's sensational ban for 'manhandling' official

• Michael Pickens shines on opening night of Springs Speedway season

• Springs Speedway season set to burst into life

• Speedway: Larsen hunting for multiple prizes

Defending North Island sprint car champ Jamie Larsen took the early lead in the sprint car feature only to have to pull to the infield with a mechanical drama. That saw Wellington driver Stephen Taylor take the lead with Matthew Leversedge in second.

Taylor was able to build a sizeable gap and the race ran without a caution.

Auckland's Daniel Eggleton battled Leversedge for second but wasn't able to find a way past.

Advertisement

Wellingtonian Taylor took victory to earn his North Island title.

National champion Jeremy Webb won the TQ feature while Mitch Osborne claimed victory in F2 Midgets feature. Emerson Vincent won the Quarter Midgets feature.

Results

NORTH ISLAND MIDGET TITLE

Heat 1 –

Hayden Williams, Ryan O'Connor, Brock Maskovich, Peter Hunnibell, Travis Buckley

Heat 2 –

Shayne Alach, Caleb Antonio-Rooney, Zach Daum, Aaron Hodgson, Max Guildford

Heat 3 –

Advertisement

Aaron Hodgson, Michael Brunt, Shayne Alach, James Cossey, Hayden Williams

Heat 4 –

Brett Morris Jnr, Duane Hickman, Zach Daum, Max Guildford, Brock Maskovich

Semi-Main –

Hayden Guptill, Breyton Davison, Ben Commetti, Brad Hollier, Joe Malone

Feature –

Aaron Hodgson, Hayden Williams, Brock Maskovich, Brett Morris Jr, Peter Hunnibell

NORTH ISLAND SPRINTCAR TITLE

Heat One – Rodney Wood, Kerry Brocas, Jamie Larsen, Keaton Dahm, Daniel Eggleton

Heat Two – Dean Brindle, Matthew Leversedge, Jamie Larsen, Tyler Radovan, Dave Witton

Heat Three – Stephen Taylor, Daniel Eggleton, Dion Kendall, Dean Shadbolt, Matthew Leversedge

Feature – Stephen Taylor, Daniel Eggleton, Matthew Leversedge, Dion Kendall, Dean Brindle

TQ'S

Heat One – Aaron Humble, Ryan Baker, Jeremy Webb, Josh Melrose, Troy Pennington

Heat Two – Jakeb Le Cren, Cole Morrison, Jeremy Webb, Morgan McHugh, Ben Morrison

Heat Three – Peter Hunnibell, Scott Baker, Ryan Barry, Harrison Martens, Gina Harris

Feature – Jeremy Webb, Ryan Barry, Cole Morrison, Jakeb Le Cren, Ryan Baker

F2 MIDGETS

Heat One – Brad McCutcheon, Sam Cometti, Eric Smith, Corbin Anderson, Ben Matthews

Heat Two – Brynn Jackson, Mitch Osborne, Travis Buckley, Corbin Anderson, Brad Robertson

Heat Three – Leyton Kendall, Lindsay Gate, Ben Mathews, Travis Buckley, Mitch Osborne

Feature – Mitch Osborne, Travis Buckley, Leyton Kendall, Ben Mathews, Sam Cometti

QUARTER MIDGETS

Heat One – Keiano Weir, Emerson Vincent, Jack Groenewald, Kate Groshinski, Cole Robertson

Heat Two – Bryce Pennington, Emerson Vincent, Reagan Edwards, Alec Insley, Shayden Austin

Feature – Emerson Vincent, Keiano Weir, Alec Insley, Shayden Austin, Cole Robertson