Niall Anderson covers off the good, the bad and the bizarre from day two of the second test between the Black Caps and England.

Watch out!

A poor security guard was lucky to avoid serious damage when he was hit in the head by a Mitchell Santner six. Sitting at long leg and turned to face the crowd, the Red Badge guard was struck by the powerful shot, but based on his cheery reaction afterwards, he might have fortunately got away with a glancing blow to the dome. English fielder Sam Curran had his hands on his head in shock, while Santner too was concerned, but as the man put his feet up for the rest of the afternoon with the Seddon Park groundstaff, it seemed a serious scare had been avoided.

The world's worst review

BJ Watling was on seven when England used their last review on a questionable lbw shout from Curran. Not only was it a borderline no-ball, the ball looked like it had pitched outside leg stump, would have missed the wickets entirely, and, oh yeah, Watling also got a massive inside edge. Apart from that, it was plumb.

Shot of the day

Daryl Mitchell celebrating his 50 not out on debut. Photo / Photosport

With Daryl Mitchell on eight, a grizzled press box veteran turned and asked when we were going to see the debutant all-rounder unleash one of his trademark straight sixes that he hits with regularity for Northern Districts. The very next ball, he smoked part-timer legspinner Joe Denly straight over the sightscreen. Based on his 73, he should get the opportunity to show off more of his glorious strokes in the test arena in the future.

Archer's retort

The last thing Jofra Archer wants after the Mount Maunganui incident is more fans yelling at him from the crowd, but he had the attention of one man when fielding at fine leg, with a spectator continually yelling out "Aaaaaarrr-cher!" The England bowler didn't acknowledge him, but just as surrounding fans started to get perturbed, Mitchell pulled a hook shot right to the man on the boundary, and Archer snaffled the catch, drowning out the fan and receiving a warm ovation from the Barmy Army.

Who's on top?

Daryl Mitchell and teammates at the end of Day two. Photo / Photosport

Unless England emulate New Zealand's effort in the first test and manage to bat for two days, the Black Caps will be in control of this test. However, there are legitimate questions about how much is on offer from the pitch, whether the Black Caps have enough bowling depth on said pitch to take 20 wickets, and whether rain may impact the final day. An England win is unlikely, but a draw is still possible.