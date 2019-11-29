By Tom Vinicombe of RugbyPass.com
After a lengthy process, the Crusaders Super Rugby franchise have decided to stick with their current name for the foreseeable future.
Post the Christchurch shooting earlier this year, the franchise faced criticism for using a name heavily tied to religious wars that were waged between the 10th and 13th centuries.
A statement released by the Crusaders shortly after the event acknowledged the criticism and a formal process has since taken place to determine the way forward.
Today, the Crusaders confirmed that the name would be retained but some fairly significant rebranding would still take place, with a new logo unveiled.
The logo – a stylised 'C', is a significant change from the previous knight symbol.
"The Tohu (symbol) is shaped by our natural landscape which stretches from the top of the Southern Alps to the depths of our moana," said Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge.
"Taking the form of the letter 'C' but expressed in a way that is unique to us. It nods to our legacy while moving us forward."
Fans have quickly taken to social media to comment on the change – and the new emblem isn't exactly receiving glowing reviews.
It appears that by trying to please as many people as possible, the Crusaders have managed to alienate everyone. Based on social media, there are considerably more detractors of the new logo than there are supporters.
The new logo will be used for marketing and as much as is practically possible for the upcoming season, but it's unclear whether it will be used on this year's jerseys, which are set to be unveiled in the coming days.
The 2020 Super Rugby season will kick off at the end of January with the Crusaders playing their first match on February 1st.
