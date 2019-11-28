Ben Stokes says he feels like New Zealand has rallied around Jofra Archer following the racist abuse directed at him in the opening test at Mount Maunganui.

"It's a shame because that doesn't represent what New Zealand is about as a country whatsoever," said Stokes.

"What New Zealand represents is how much support Jofra's had, not just from the New Zealand cricket team but New Zealand in general after that incident. Jofra's received a huge amount of support from us players and as a squad.

"That's the main thing for us: making him aware that we've got his back in a pretty horrific incident, something that shouldn't happen at sport or the world in general in 2019.

"Raheem Sterling's done a great job in football in terms of making people aware of it [racism]. It just shouldn't be happening.

"I think the support that we showed him helped him get over it as well as he possibly could. When you're away on tour, that's who your family are. If anyone's feeling low about anything, it's coming together as a team and making sure that we've got each other's back."

England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Photo / Getty

The sight of a green pitch at Seddon Park will also help Archer get his mind off the first test in which he took just one wicket.

Stokes, born in Christchurch, arrived in New Zealand a week early to spend time with his family.

"Always coming to New Zealand, it's not just a cricket tour for me, it's also a great time to be able to catch up with family that I don't get to see that often.

"I stayed with my mam and dad which was awesome, I got to see brothers, sisters, cousins and everything like that. We had a family barbecue one night and my brother had a few too many drinks and laid a bet with me but then forgot.

"I reminded him of it two days later: it was six balls and if you manage to last it, it was more of a pride thing.

"I was a bit surprised he managed to last but he didn't turn up with a helmet to start off so he borrowed mine. It was the first time we've done something like that since I was a kid so I really enjoyed it."