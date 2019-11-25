Jofra Archer claims to have been racially abused by a spectator at the Bay Oval. Photo / Getty Images

Jofra Archer claims to have been racially abused by a spectator at the Bay Oval. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Cricket will study CCTV footage in an effort to track down the fan who allegedly hurled racial insults at England cricket star Jofra Archer at the conclusion of the first test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The fast bowler has accused a fan of racially abusing him while batting during yesterday's test match against the Black Caps, and New Zealand Cricket confirmed the incident in a statement last night - saying they would apologise to Archer on Tuesday.

Archer, who made a career-high 30 in England's eventual defeat by an innings and 65 runs, took to Twitter last night to reveal the "disturbing" incident.

READ MORE:

• 'Wouldn't happen in England': Cricket star reveals NZ racial abuse

• Record run continues as Black Caps destroy England

• Stars in doubt: Black Caps suffer injury scares during big win

• What you may have missed from Black Caps win

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," Archer wrote.

"The crowd was [sic] been amazing this week except for that one guy, the Barmy Army was good as usual also."

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

New Zealand Cricket said that although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, they will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries today in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

New Zealand Cricket said they had zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

The organisation will also contact Archer today to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton.

The test was the first to be held at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, and was Archer's first test away from home after the 24-year-old shone during the Ashes.

Jofra Archer shows his frustration during play on Day 4 of the first test. Phot / Getty Images

Archer took 1-107 with the ball, and contributed scores of four and 30 with the bat.

The allegation follows two Australian supporters being thrown out of the Old Trafford ground in Manchester during the Ashes in September for "foul and abusive" language directed towards Archer.

The Telegraph reported that the duo shouted abuse at Archer while he was fielding on the first day of the fourth Ashes test, including insults such as "Jofra, show us your passport", and references to his Barbados heritage.