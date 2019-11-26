No, the gospel according to rugby-dom doesn't come with a warning but beware of false prophets who come in sheep's clothing.

Former All Black pivot Andrew Mehrtens is the latest so-called oracle to assume the mantle of one who "inwardly is a ravening wolf" — to steal the 15th verse of the seventh chapter of the Gospel of Matthew to make a point or two.

Whip off the crinkly festive gift wrapping on Mehrtens' offerings wickedly before the biggest global heathen ritual next month and you'll find it smacks of tokenism.

That the 46-year-old is advocating the abolishment of Super Rugby isn't a bone of contention. It had become blatantly obvious a few years ago the competition involving Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and, as of late, Japan was fast becoming stale with the public. The near-empty stadia spoke volumes.

Cutting loose South Africa and Argentina also has merits considering the might the former wields in the financial arm wrestle and, understandably, the frustration of the yawning time zones that take their toll on players — not to mention, the ridiculous hours fans have to wake up to view matches on television.

What will rankle with the have-nots is Mehrtens' assertion that forging ties with Asia is the panacea to all the code's ailments in the region.

"Going forward if we push into Asia, if we can develop a competition that's in the same time zone I think it's going to be a better product," Mehrtens reportedly said.

"I've said for a long time, we need to drop South Africa. As much as I love South Africa, logistically it's a pain in the a ... Same with Argentina. Argentina needs to go up their time zone with the USA, South Africa go probably start developing franchises in Dubai or somewhere there," says the bloke who was born in Durban where his parents lived for four years before he returned as a child to New Zealand. "But I think our push is into Asia."

Andrew Mehrtens, who also commentates on TV, makes some pertinent points about global rugby but at what cost would his vision be carried out? Photo/Photosport

The former Crusader, who also commentates on TV, goes on to suggest solidifying the rapport with Asian interests will help counter the exodus of New Zealanders to lucrative competitions in Europe. The belief is that New Zealand Rugby will grant All Blacks the licence to ply their trade offshore but also be eligible to represent their country in test matches and the all-important Rugby World Cup every four years.

For someone who continues to earn a living in the fiscal jungle of Australia and New Zealand, it's also palatable to see him show concern for what may or may not happen across the ditch.

"We're up against big Northern Hemisphere economies in Europe and England so Australia, being strong as a rugby brand, is important to New Zealand as well," he preached to ESPN. "Australia has a bigger economic footprint into Asia and I'm fully of the belief that's our future getting into that market there and helping develop that."

Like a salesman with a foot in two camps, Mehrtens argued the drive into Asia would make the likes of Britain and France less desirable to Kiwi talent but, significantly, lure "teams in this new market for rugby, eventually they're [NZ Rugby] going to have to face facts and still select them".

Ostensibly, Mehrtens makes some pertinent points but, dare I ask, at what cost?

Where his vision starts looking increasingly deceptive — knowingly or unknowingly — is in stoking the fire in another continent to somehow lead the embattled Southern Hemisphere faithful to the promised land of plenty.

Not for the first time, such sermons are loaded with platitudes that'll lead to rugby genocide in the Pacific Island nations.

Firstly, resolving the debacle on All Blacks' eligibility to represent New Zealand while seeking bigger bucks overseas is purely a case of "the ball is in NZ Rugby's court".

It's a no-brainer. Change the draconian rules that prevent players from claiming a win-win situation.

It took Netball New Zealand sometime to work it out but enabling Laura Langman to ply her trade in Australia was a win-win situation for the Silver Ferns at the World Cup. Photo/Photosport

Netball New Zealand learned its lesson in taking a hardline stance against Silver Ferns mid courter Laura Langman.

Just as Langman did, the prospective All Blacks will be able to pay their bills but also be exposed to foreign competitions to not only gauge their own worth.

Put another way, it's the authority of the land here that needs to alter its way of thinking, not the players.

Secondly, ostracising European competitions is myopic at best because gleaning information on the culture and mindset of other countries is imperative to building a brains trust to counter the variables that tend to emerge during a RWC.

Besides, with countless New Zealand coaches at the helm of prominent teams in elite competitions globally nowadays players aren't going to be disenfranchised from the Kiwi brand of rugby as such.

Thirdly, I wonder what Mehrtens thinks of tapping into resources already in the region — that is, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga which are teeming with talent but cash poor.

Just as countries trying to free themselves from the fiscal shackles by stimulating industries at home, the New Zealand and Australia rugby unions need to seriously perform due diligence on how they can absorb and market an exciting brand of rugby — laying relatively dormant — that will woo fans through turnstiles again.

While a noble gesture, inviting Argentina to the Sanzaar circle was a knee-jerk reaction and, I'm afraid, the proposed Asia pact also comes across as a panic attack.

That the Sunwolves have released an initial Super Rugby squad of 15 foreigners, bar one, is good enough reason why their tenure should end after 2020.

The Brave Blossoms are more a symbol of romantic notions than sound business acumen because conducting classes in Asia will not guarantee ascendancy or success.