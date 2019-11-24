Kiwi Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin is relieved the Supercars season is over.

Two weeks after securing back-to-back driver's championships, McLaughlin has finally got hold of his silverware after the final race in Newcastle.

Red Bull's Jamie Whincup won the race, with McLaughlin finishing fourth to claim the championship by 526 points over compatriot Shane van Gisbergen.

McLaughlin, who along with DJR Team Penske teammate and fellow Kiwi Fabian Coulthard also claimed the teams' championship, says it's been a draining year.

"I'm so glad to finally be able to celebrate. We won the teams' championship, too - that's bloody awesome," McLaughlin said.

"I'm just glad it's all done and we can party now. I can't wait to have a few beers tonight.

"Any time an organisation can win 18 wins in a single car (is great) but then 20 wins as an organisation is pretty impressive.

"Those results come from all the people who put the work in behind the scenes. When the chips are down, we come back. We don't care what's been said - we just get on with it."

McLaughlin dominated 2019 with 18 wins from 32 races, including his maiden Bathurst 1000 crown, to take the crown by 562 points.

Final standings

1. Scott McLaughlin 3872 points, 18 wins, champion

2. Shane van Gisbergen 3310 points, 5 wins

3. Jamie Whincup 3208 points, 5 wins

4. Fabian Coulthard 3058 points, 2 wins

5. Chaz Mostert 2879 points, 1 win