A slice of Scotland took over the Ellerslie Event Centre yesterday during the 2019 Auckland Highland Games.

Thousands of people attended the City of Sails' annual showcase and celebration of the best Scottish culture has to offer; with competitors taking part in a range of physically demanding events — including Leehane Stowers, doing the Log Press during the Strongman competition.

Other activities included Tug 'O War and caber tossing, highland dancing, Roman and Norse historic battles and plenty of traditional Scottish food offerings, including haggis.