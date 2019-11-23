For a pair who typically spend more than 150 days each year overseas, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech are enjoying a rare prolonged period at home.

Even more than that, however, the Olympic silver medallists are relishing the prospect of racing in their first major regatta in New Zealand at next month's Hyundai 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 world championships at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club.

Instead of going to the world, the world has come to them for a change; 412 sailors from 41 countries, in fact.

It's a big deal. Not only are world titles on the line,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.