'I am not retired," is a statement of intent from Andrea Hewitt. And after a frustrating 2019, the veteran New Zealand triathlete wants a crack at a fourth Olympics.

Hewitt spent much of the year away from competition after being decarded by the national body in March after she chose not to contest the World Series.

With decarded athletes not qualifying for funding, it seemingly ended the 37-year-old's storied 13-year career at the top level — dashing her hopes of competing at a fourth Olympics in Tokyo.

However, the two-time Commonwealth Games medalist told the Herald on Sunday she's on the path towards Tokyo 2020.

"I didn't know how I was going to go," said Hewitt. "I wasn't expecting much. But I decided to go race the last two World Cup events, they were some really cool places, and yeah, I came away with the win in the Dominican Republic."

There's a clear difference in the tone of Hewitt's voice than when she revealed the discontent with Tri NZ earlier this year. It's almost as if she has a new lease of life or motivation.

"I knew I was getting fitter throughout the year, and I knew that staying at home was good for me."

She laughs, "I spoke with John Hellemans, my old coach, and it's funny coming from him because he's retired, but he told me my approach was old school. Triathlon's moving into a new direction of shorter racing, and Triathlon New Zealand were pressuring me into racing the mixed team relay, which they are really focusing on, as that's what's going to be at the Olympics."

Tayler Reid, Nicole van der Kaay, Andrea Hewitt and Ryan Sissons celebrate their Mixed Teams Relay bronze at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Greg Bowker

She concedes the lack of communication from Tri NZ didn't help the situation.

"For the past two years, I didn't have much confidence in what they were telling me. In Tokyo, you have to do both events — the mixed team relay, which is a 20-minute race, and the two-hour race, so the training is different. But with the arrival of Hamish Carter this year, I've got more confidence in Triathlon New Zealand ... so I decided to give it another go, and here I am."

She admits she's struggled with prioritising the mixed relay over the individual event, in which she won bronze at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games and several world championships medals.

Hewitt acknowledges the arrival of a legend of the sport increased her confidence and that forcing herself into the unfamiliar position of having to rest also provided a boost.

"I went from running nine times a week to six times max. I focused on more controlled speed, training at race pace. And John felt like I was going as fast as I ever have.

"I think also by staying at home, I was able to recover from all the years built up, and not being on the circuit, I wasn't as stressed. So yeah, I did a lot of cooking, have played some golf. Of course I still trained — I'm never going to be one to sit on the couch and do nothing — and I did some smaller events."

So now the question is how does Hewitt get recarded? It's one she doesn't yet have an answer for.