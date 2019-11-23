On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I didn't know how I was going to go," said Hewitt. "I wasn't expecting much. But I decided to go race the last two World Cup events, they were some really cool places, and yeah, I came away with the win in the Dominican Republic."
There's a clear difference in the tone of Hewitt's voice than when she revealed the discontent with Tri NZ earlier this year. It's almost as if she has a new lease of life or motivation.
"I knew I was getting fitter throughout the year, and I knew that staying at home was good for me."
She laughs, "I spoke with John Hellemans, my old coach, and it's funny coming from him because he's retired, but he told me my approach was old school. Triathlon's moving into a new direction of shorter racing, and Triathlon New Zealand were pressuring me into racing the mixed team relay, which they are really focusing on, as that's what's going to be at the Olympics."
She concedes the lack of communication from Tri NZ didn't help the situation.
"For the past two years, I didn't have much confidence in what they were telling me. In Tokyo, you have to do both events — the mixed team relay, which is a 20-minute race, and the two-hour race, so the training is different. But with the arrival of Hamish Carter this year, I've got more confidence in Triathlon New Zealand ... so I decided to give it another go, and here I am."
"I went from running nine times a week to six times max. I focused on more controlled speed, training at race pace. And John felt like I was going as fast as I ever have.
"I think also by staying at home, I was able to recover from all the years built up, and not being on the circuit, I wasn't as stressed. So yeah, I did a lot of cooking, have played some golf. Of course I still trained — I'm never going to be one to sit on the couch and do nothing — and I did some smaller events."
So now the question is how does Hewitt get recarded? It's one she doesn't yet have an answer for.