England had a fairly shocking day in the field, epitomised by two blunders from Jofra Archer. On the first, he came in from the boundary and lazily attempted to pick the ball up with one hand to hurl it back in. Instead, he overran the ball, and then threw wildly as the Black Caps scampered another single, leading to gestures of frustration from his teammates. Later, an attempted long barrier went awry, the ball sneaking through his legs for more unearned runs. There were several errors in the field throughout the day – Ben Stokes' dropped catch at slip when Watling was on 31 the one they'll rue the most – with Dom Sibley's stunning one-handed grab to remove Colin de Grandhomme their only saving grace.
Extra, extra
Archer had a day to forget all around, having two reviews for lbw on Watling come back not out, and remaining wicketless from his 30 overs thus far. He has also been leaking several extras, with multiple bouncers taking off and flying over the head of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who has seen 22 byes fly past him. Add in a few wides, and England have gifted 35 free runs to the Black Caps.
Adding injury to insult
Rory Burns put down a tough chance in the gully from de Grandhomme on 62. With little time to react, he stuck out a hand and couldn't cling on, and in the process split his thumb open. Again, England were saved further problems thanks to Sibley's screamer, who managed to cling on when Burns had not, but the medical response to Burns' icky injury was to "glue it back together", perhaps causing some complications when he returns to open the batting in England's innings.
Who is on top?
How things can change in a day of test cricket. After England edged the first two days, a dominant showing from the Black Caps has nearly batted England out of the test. They'll need to roll the Black Caps tomorrow morning - and their bowlers and the pitch haven't shown signs of that being likely, and then make a decent score themselves to be back in the hunt. A draw is still a decent shout, but if the Black Caps push on to a substantial lead tomorrow morning, they'll be in the box seat.