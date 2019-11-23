Niall Anderson covers off some of the good, bad and bizarre moments from day three of the first test between the Black Caps and England in Mount Maunganui.

Stat of the day

BJ Watling celebrates his century. Photo / Photosport
BJ Watling celebrates his century. Photo / Photosport

One

Test century made at the Bay Oval, with BJ Watling's name going down in the record books as the first man to raise his bat to celebrate three figures at New Zealand's newest test ground.

READ MORE:
Dominant day: Black Caps pour pressure on England
The good, the bad and the bizarre from day two
Paul Lewis - Odd selections for England raise questions over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fielding foibles

Extra, extra

Adding injury to insult

Who is on top?

Related articles: