He has only competed twice overseas so the magnitude of a double whammy in leading New Zealand to victory in Malaysia isn't lost on Hawke's Bay amateur Stuart Duff.

Duff spearheaded the Kiwis to a memorable crown at the Asia-Pacific Seniors at Sungai Long Golf and Country Club and, in the process, also claimed the individual accolades yesterday.

"It's nice to win the individual title but it's great to win the team one for the six of us," he said after the players received a police escort each day on their buses from their hotels to the course and back.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.