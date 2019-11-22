The last two years have been full of milestones for Michelle Montague.

She qualified to represent New Zealand in wrestling at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

This year, she was crowned amateur mixed martial arts world champion.

The 25-year-old from Matamata took out the women's lightweight division at the World Championships in Bahrain last week, winning every fight by stoppage.

Standing atop the podium in Bahrain, gold medal around her neck, was a stark contrast from the disappointment of being forced out of the competition on the Gold Coast a year ago.

